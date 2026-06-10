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Don't Worry, Porsche's Iconic Sports Car Won't Go Electric

The Porsche 911 will continue to use combustion and hybrid power, thankfully.

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 Review
Photo by: Porsche
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 3:00pm ET
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THE BREAKDOWN

  • Porsche’s CEO said the automaker will not make an all-electric 911.  
  • The automaker plans to continue using combustion and hybrid power in the sports car.  
  • Porsche will focus on offering electric vehicles that consumers want, like the Macan.

Anyone afraid Porsche would soil its brand for a fad has little to worry about for now. The German automaker does not plan to make an electric 911.  

According to a report from DPA International, Porsche CEO Michael Leiters confirmed the automaker’s decision at an Auto, Motor und Sport magazine event. The executive said the car is an iconic product that will continue to feature combustion and hybrid power.  

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 Review

2026 Porsche 911 GT3

Photo by: Porsche

That doesn’t mean the automaker is abandoning electrification. Leiters added that Porsche would continue to invest in EVs and offer electrified products that buyers actually want—and an electric 911 is not one of them.  

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The automaker has shifted course. It was once all-in on EVs, but announced just over a year ago that it was “a step ahead of market developments” and would put more emphasis on hybrid powertrain options.  

Motor1’s Take: This is the right move for Porsche and the 911. Consumers are not embracing electric vehicles as automakers expected, and it is very unlikely fans of the iconic 911 would be happy with an all-electric version, regardless of its performance. The 911 is about driving, and the combustion engine is central to that experience. There’s no way Porsche should ruin it for electrons. 

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Source: DPA International

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