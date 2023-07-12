It's been known for a while Ferrari will stop supplying V8 engines to Maserati after 2023 as the agreement between the two fabled Italian marques ends this year. The company with the trident badge has been making eight-cylinder cars since 1959 when the 5000 GT came out and has sold over 100,000 V8-powered vehicles in the 64 years that have passed. The Modena-based sports car brand is now calling time on the V8 with this dynamic sedan and SUV duo.

Debuting this week at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima share the twin-turbo 3.8-liter mill for one last time. As seen in the range-topping Trofeo models, the Maranello-made engine is good for 572 horsepower. Maserati is only making 103 units of each and is gifting the eight-cylinder epilogue with a series of cosmetic tweaks inside and out to mark the occasion.

Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima

Starting off with the Ghibli 334 Ultima, it comes painted in an exclusive Scià di Persia color with Rubino accents. There's also a "334" logo on the fender to denote the impressive top speed of 334 km/h (208 mph). It makes it the fastest production sedan, conveniently 1 km/h faster than the 333-km/h (207-mph) Bentley Flying Spur Speed. As a refresher, the Ghibli Trofeo can "only" do 326 km/h (203 mph).

Not only is it faster than the Ghibli Trofeo but it's also quicker as the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time has dropped 4.3 seconds to only 3.9 seconds. Maserati says "meticulous work has been done on the weight and tires," with the latter representing a new performance-oriented rubber that uses a "special compound."

The sports sedan gets 21-inch wheels with dark accents complemented by glossy black brake calipers. At the rear, there's a trunk lid spoiler in carbon fiber. Inside, Maserati has fitted the Ghibli 334 an Ultima Pale Terracotta leather upholstery in combination with Alcantara for the seat center. Naturally, the Trident and 334 badges have been embroidered onto the headrests while a "334" plaque adorns the center console. In the same area, the "una di 103" logo highlights the car's exclusivity.

Available in Nero Assoluto and Blu Royale, the Levante V8 Ultima rides on 22-inch wheels finished in black. It gets a carbon fiber exterior package as standard equipment, along with a painted "V8 Ultima" logo on the front fenders. Stepping inside, the high-performance crossover boasts Pale Terracotta and black leather for seats, which also proudly carry the Maserati badge and "V8 Ultima" lettering. As with the sedan, the center console features a "una di 103" logo to let everyone know this Levante is a bit more special.

Although both Ferrari and Maserati have V6 engines now, they're not related in any way. In fact, the Prancing Horse's former Chief Technical Officer Michael Leiters said a couple of years ago the two engines have nothing in common. In addition, the Trident has said on numerous occasions its Netunno is a 100-percent Maserati engine.

Beyond the V8 swan song, Maserati is bringing the new Netunno V6-powered GranTurismo Trofeo to the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed where a GranTurismo One-Off Prisma and the fully electric GranTurismo Folgore will also be displayed. In addition, attendees will be able to check out the Grecale Folgore midsize electric SUV, not to mention the MC20 Cielo convertible supercar finished in Rosso Vincente.