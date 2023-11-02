The Audi A6 E-Tron Avant electric wagon is under development simultaneously with the EV variant of the sedan. This one wears camouflage across nearly the entire exterior, but the production-spec body appears to be underneath the concealment.

Aerodynamics is a priority for EVs because slicing through the air with little drag is important for maximizing the range between charges. The new A6 E-Tron Avant has a smooth nose, and the only opening is the trapezoidal inlet in the lower fascia. Stacked headlights with skinnier lamps on top add personality to the vehicle's face. The hood is low and has flat styling.

The photos of the wagon's profile provide another perspective of the sleek shape. The windshield is steeply angled, and the roof flows in a gentle arc. Also, this development vehicle has rear-facing cameras on stalks instead of traditional side mirrors. The wagon's flanks are largely smooth, except for a crease that flows upward diagonally between the wheel wells.

At the tail, the glass on the hatch has a steep angle, similar to the windshield. A small spoiler directs the airflow over it. The horizontal rear lights are skinny with sharp edges at each end. The lower fascia has bits of the camo wrap coming loose.

The new A6 lineup reportedly rides on the PPE platform, which is also underneath the Q6 E-Tron and the Porsche Macan EV. Audi also allegedly has a new model nomenclature coming. Models with even numbers in their names would be electric, and vehicles using odd figures would have combustion engines.

Audi unveiled the E-Tron Avant Concept in 2022. It looks like the production version is going to be a subtler version of that vehicle. The production version's front and rear fascias aren't as aggressive as the show car, but the rest of the wagon has similar styling.

The electric A6 lineup's official debut timing is still a mystery. We believe there will be S and RS variants, but they won't arrive immediately.