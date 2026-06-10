Nissan Recalls Over 50,000 SUVs For Blank Screens

the breakdown Nissan is recalling over 50,000 Kicks from the 2025 and 2026 model years for blank screens.

The issue arises during start-up and leaves drivers without the ability to speed or warning light information.

Nissan will issue letters to affected owners, who can then take their Kicks in for a 30-minute free service fix.

Nissan Kicks owners could find themselves staring at blank driver displays when they fire up their vehicles. The automaker just issued a recall notice stating that more than 50,000 Kicks from the 2025 and 2026 model years could be affected.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue could present itself upon startup. There are no warnings of the problem beforehand, either.

2026 Nissan Kicks Photo by: Nissan

This leaves Kicks owners staring at a blank display, unable to determine their speed or see potential warning lights that might pop up. One potential workaround is for drivers to use Google Maps or Waze in their center display, which would then display the vehicle's speed.

What do you think?

Owners of affected vehicles will receive a letter in the mail from Nissan starting on July 1st. The problematic Kicks will require a service visit that could take up to 30 minutes to rectify the issue.

Motor1's Take: The good news here is that the affected models are still drivable. So if you need to get to work, you could still do so. But if you are speeding and you do get pulled over, a blank screen won't get you out of a ticket.

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Source: NHTSA via Autoblog

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