Toyota Is Quietly Building A Mid-Engined, All-Wheel-Drive Sports Car

THE BREAKDOWN Toyota is working on a new mid-engine sports car.

The automaker learned in testing that a mid-engine all-wheel drive layout is the ‘best layout for high-performance driving.’

It is still four or five years away from production.

Earlier this year, Toyota confirmed plans to develop a new mid-engine sports car. It’s expected to be the spiritual successor to the MR2, the two-seater Toyota sold from the 1980s to the mid-2000s, and when it does arrive, it will have all-wheel drive.

In an interview with Auto Express, Naohiko Saito, Toyota GR’s chief engineer, revealed that the company’s initial testing uncovered "that the combination of an all-wheel drive mid-ship layout offers the best layout for high-performance driving."

Toyota FT-Se Concept

Toyota has been testing half of this equation in its mid-engine Concept M prototype, which competes in Japan’s Super Taikyu Series and is rear-wheel drive. The car was in the first of four development stages in January when the automaker confirmed it was working on the model.

Toyota does not expect a production version to arrive for at least four more years, if not longer. It will likely feature a design similar to that of the FT-Se concept.

What do you think?

When it goes on sale, it will likely feature the G20E engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rumored to make over 400 horsepower. The car should also feature the eight-speed automatic gearbox designed for the GR Corolla and GR Yaris.

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Motor1’s Take: Toyota’s upcoming sports car sounds like it will be a winner, especially at the right price. It will also likely wear the GR badge as Toyota expands the sub-brand's lineup with a range of performance cars.

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Source: Auto Express

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