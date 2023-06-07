Mansory has been expanding its portfolio to include additional automakers, but it comes as somewhat of a surprise that the controversial tuner is now working on Cadillac models. Their first project is based on the latest-generation Escalade in its standard configuration, although an upgrade package for the V-Series is already in the works. As if the luxury SUV wasn't opulent enough, the aftermarket specialist is making it even more glitzy.

Yes, those are gigantic 26-inch wheels, yet they don't look overly big due to the SUV's imposingly large body. Finished in glossy black, the alloys come wrapped in meaty 295/30 R26 tires and probably cost a fortune to replace. Mansory also developed an assortment of carbon fiber body add-ons, including a roof-mounted rear spoiler and side mirror caps with a BMW M-esque design.

Cadillac Escalade by Mansory

15 Photos

The quad exhaust tips are a dead giveaway this Escalade has had its engine upgraded. The tuner worked on its 6.2-liter V8 to extract 455 horsepower and 478 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. In its standard configuration, the fullsize luxury SUV has 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (626 Nm) at the driver's disposal. The extra power unlocked isn't something to write home about but that's to be expected since this is a naturally aspirated engine.

Those in need of more oomph should wait for Mansory's upgrades tailored to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 inside the Escalade-V, which makes 682 hp and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) from the factory. As a side note, Cadillac is preparing a third flavor of its luxobarge, an all-electric IQ that might just have 1,000 hp provided it'll get the tri-motor setup from the GMC Hummer EV.

It wouldn't be a complete package without some changes inside, albeit these are quite subtle compared to what we're used to seeing from Mansory. In fact, the whole package is relatively discreet. Well, as discreet as a gigantic SUV can be…