Motor1 puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Audi A6 E-Tron Avant looks exceptionally sleek in these spy shots. This one appears to have the production-ready body, complete with rear-facing cameras instead of side mirrors.

The whole BMW 3 Series lineup has a refresh on the way, and that includes recently introduced products like the M3 Touring. Don't expect significant changes, though. There are minor revisions to the nose and tail.

Land Rover is preparing a hotter Defender. Rumors suggest it packs a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that could make around 600 horsepower. This one rides on BF Goodrich Traill Terrain tires.

Mercedes is developing a high-performance electric sedan that's testing using the EQE's body. It reportedly goes by the name AMG GT4. Not many details are available yet, but rumors suggest the powertrain could make upwards of 1,000 hp.

This heavily camouflaged Kia EV6 indicates that a refresh is on the horizon. The fabric covering and blocky panels hide the styling details.

Here's another upcoming Kia. This is the K5 in the sporty GT-Line guise.

Lamborghini is preparing a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Urus. It features a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with electric assistance. Earlier spy shots show that there's an updated cabin, too.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is already one of the hottest vehicles in the German brand's lineup. Manthey Racing is preparing an even meaner version with a gargantuan rear wing.

New details about the Golf GTI indicate that the updated model could receive more power. This would potentially be one of the final powertrain upgrades to the hot hatch before it becomes an EV.

