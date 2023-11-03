Motor1 puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Audi A6 E-Tron Electric Wagon Hides Its Aerodynamic Body Under Camouflage
The Audi A6 E-Tron Avant looks exceptionally sleek in these spy shots. This one appears to have the production-ready body, complete with rear-facing cameras instead of side mirrors.
Gallery: Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Spy Photos
BMW Is Already Giving Its M3 Touring A Mid-Cycle Refresh
The whole BMW 3 Series lineup has a refresh on the way, and that includes recently introduced products like the M3 Touring. Don't expect significant changes, though. There are minor revisions to the nose and tail.
Gallery: BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots
Land Rover Defender SVX Might Be US Bound If These Spy Shots Are Accurate
Land Rover is preparing a hotter Defender. Rumors suggest it packs a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that could make around 600 horsepower. This one rides on BF Goodrich Traill Terrain tires.
Gallery: Land Rover SVX Spy Photos
Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV Spied For The First Time As Porsche Taycan Rival
Mercedes is developing a high-performance electric sedan that's testing using the EQE's body. It reportedly goes by the name AMG GT4. Not many details are available yet, but rumors suggest the powertrain could make upwards of 1,000 hp.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV first spy photos
Camouflaged Kia EV6 Facelift Suggests Design Changes Are Coming Early
This heavily camouflaged Kia EV6 indicates that a refresh is on the horizon. The fabric covering and blocky panels hide the styling details.
2025 Kia K5 GT-Line Spotted In Parking Lot Without Any Camouflage
Here's another upcoming Kia. This is the K5 in the sporty GT-Line guise.
Lamborghini Urus Pushes Its New Plug-In-Hybrid Powertrain On The Nurburgring
Lamborghini is preparing a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Urus. It features a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with electric assistance. Earlier spy shots show that there's an updated cabin, too.
Gallery: 2025 Lamborghini Urus Spy Photos At Nurburgring
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied On Nurburgring With New Manthey Kit And Giant Wing
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is already one of the hottest vehicles in the German brand's lineup. Manthey Racing is preparing an even meaner version with a gargantuan rear wing.
VW Golf GTI Could Get More Power In Early 2024 And Keep The Manual
New details about the Golf GTI indicate that the updated model could receive more power. This would potentially be one of the final powertrain upgrades to the hot hatch before it becomes an EV.
Gallery: Volkswagen Golf GTI Facelift Spy Photos
Sources: Automedia, SH Proshots, Motor.es, Woopa TV via YouTube, CarSpyMedia via YouTube