AMG's Biggest Product Push Yet: Over 27 New Models In 36 Months

The Breakdown AMG is planning new six- and eight-cylinder models.

A new GT Black Series is also in the works.

There could be two V8-powered CLE hardcore models.

Electric AMGs are here to stay.

145,000. That’s how many cars Mercedes-AMG sold last year. BMW? Its M division grew for the 14th consecutive year, reaching a record 213,457 units. However, Affalterbach has a plan to catch Garching by the end of the decade. An unprecedented product blitz will introduce more than 27 vehicles over the next three years.

Speaking during Bloomberg’s Hot Pursuit! podcast earlier this month, Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe outlined the new model offensive. The fully electric GT 4-Door Coupe has already been followed by the GLE 63 and GLS 63, both powered by the company’s new flat-plane-crank V8 engine.

We have yet to see the long-awaited Mythos model, a hardcore V8-powered CLE that is also expected to spawn a less extreme CLE 63 variant. Elsewhere, Mercedes-AMG is preparing a G63 Convertible, a new GT Black Series, and a six-cylinder C53 to mirror the recently launched GLC 53, which uses an inline-six engine. An electric SUV built on the same platform as the new GT 4-Door Coupe is also in the pipeline.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 'Mythos' Photos by: Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG CLE 'Mythos' Photos by: Mercedes-AMG

More Models, But Fewer Engine Options

Automotive News learned from AMG’s head honcho that, although the portfolio is expanding, the number of engine variants will be reduced from 10 to just four. The backbone of the ICE range will consist of an upgraded six-cylinder engine and a new V8. There’s no word on whether four-cylinder models still have a future at AMG, but they could continue to play a role as Mercedes’ performance division targets annual sales of 200,000 units by the end of the decade.

Mercedes-AMG will take a page from BMW M’s playbook by offering something for everyone rather than aggressively pushing electrification. The renewed focus on combustion engines should help win back some of the customers lost to rival brands. Even so, we wouldn’t hold our breath for the return of a V8-powered C-Class, at least not anytime soon.

Oddly enough, there’s still no word on a long-overdue E63. However, reports indicate that Mercedes has already shown the next-generation E-Class to dealers in the United States. It’s reportedly scheduled to arrive as an EV in early 2028, with combustion-engine variants following later. Contrary to reports predicting the demise of wagons, the E-Class is allegedly set to receive the long-roof treatment once again. Hopefully, that means Mercedes is planning a new E63 Wagon to take on the M5 Touring and the upcoming RS6 Avant.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 48 Source: Mercedes-AMG

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Mercedes-AMG is reigniting its passion for ICE at a time when European regulators are threatening the future of performance cars with large-displacement engines. However, despite Euro 7 looming, the six- and eight-cylinder engines appear safe for now, and both should survive well into the 2030s.

Although AMG still has considerable ground to make up, it has more than doubled its annual sales over the past decade. That upward trajectory is expected to continue, supported by a wave of new products arriving within the next 36 months.

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