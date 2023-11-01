It will be a few months before Lamborghini is ready to show us the updated Urus. The SUV’s mid-cycle refresh includes a styling makeover and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. A fresh batch of spy shots captures the automaker putting the Urus PHEV through its paces at the grueling Nurburgring race track.

The automaker will hide the hybrid setup behind an updated front fascia. While the SUV continues to wear a full camouflage wrap, we can spot the redesigned headlights, and it appears that it’ll have reworked front bumper styling. The company could tweak the taillights, and the SUV will continue to feature quad tailpipes.

Gallery: 2025 Lamborghini Urus Spy Photos At Nurburgring

12 Photos

The Lamborghini Urus will continue to feature a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, but it’ll have some electrical assistance. Specific details remain a mystery, but Porsche did launch the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. The two SUVs ride on VW Group’s MLB Evo platform and could share more than just their bones

The Urus should make more power than the Porsche and command a higher price tag, too. Previous rumors have also hinted at the Urus receiving a new high-performance trim with 820 hp on tap. That’d put plenty of distance between it and the Cayenne.

Spy shots from July captured the SUV’s updated cabin with minimal changes. The lower display appears more prominent in the dash, and Lamborghini rejiggered the shortcut buttons between the two center screens.

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Urus with a plug will launch in 2024. It’s part of the company’s efforts to electrify its lineup by 2025, which includes the recently launched Revuelto. The new supercar still has a V12 engine, but it’s paired with three electric motors to produce 1,001 hp.

The Italian brand is also developing the Huracan successor with a hybrid powertrain. It’s unclear if Lamborghini will downsize the engine to a V8, but a recent spy video captured a test vehicle’s exhaust note, and it didn’t sound like a naturally aspirated V10 engine.