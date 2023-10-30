The BMW M3 Touring is already getting a styling refresh. A new batch of spy shots shows the wagon wearing camouflage across the front end as the automaker updates the M3 lineup for its mid-cycle makeover.

The M3 continues to wear a camouflage wrap on the front bumper and a portion of the hood, but we can’t find any styling changes hiding underneath. The M3 Touring’s face looks the same for now, although BMW will update the car’s headlight graphics. The rear also lacks any major design modifications, which BMW didn’t even attempt to conceal.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

16 Photos

The fresh spy photos don’t capture the car’s cabin, but we don’t believe BMW will bring any significant updates. The top of the dash and the top of the model’s curved display are visible from the outside, looking unchanged. BMW could tweak the software, although it feels premature for the brand to add its iDrive 9 infotainment system to the car. There might be minor updates to interior trim and materials.

The BMW M3 features the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It typically produces 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque in the M3, but BMW only offers the wagon in Competition trim. It makes 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of twist. All-wheel drive and BMW’s eight-speed M Steptronic transmission are standard on the car.

We don’t expect the automaker to make any significant changes to the powertrain setup. The long-roofed M3 can hit 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, with a 155-mph top speed. However, the optional M Driver’s Package increases that to 174 mph.

The current-generation BMW M3 launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year. The M3 Touring didn’t arrive until June 2022, so neither car is old. That’s not stopping BMW from launching a mid-cycle refresh which the automaker calls Life Cycle Impulse.

It’s unclear when BMW will reveal the updated M3 Touring and sedan, but we hope it happens in early 2024, as the M3 isn’t receiving any substantial changes. The wagon isn’t available in the US because BMW didn’t homologate it for our market.