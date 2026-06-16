The Aston Martin Valkyrie Has One Of The Most Unusual Recalls We've Ever Seen

The Breakdown Aston Martin will recall seven 2024 Valkyrie hypercars.

They are equipped with the track package, and when driven in certain conditions, can cause a seal in the brake master cylinder to deform.

If this happens, the brakes can drag, and, in combination with other factors, the rear brake cooling duct can catch fire.

Aston Martin has issued a recall for its Valkyrie hypercar. Models equipped with the track suspension are susceptible to having a seal within one of the brake master cylinders deform.

The recall affects seven—that's right, only seven—2024 Valkyrie models. If the seal deforms, it can cause a cascade of problems. It first prevents brake fluid from returning to the reservoir when the brake pedal is released. If this happens, the brake pressure won’t be released.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Supernova Red

If enough fluid builds up to a certain saturation point, the brakes could drag on the brake disc. If disc temperatures are already elevated and the car is being driven aggressively, the brake discs could heat up enough to ignite the resin in the carbon-fiber rear brake cooling duct.

Thankfully, the issue only presents itself when the Valkyrie is driven in a very specific way, which isn’t possible when driving on public roads. According to the recall report, the conditions below must be met simultaneously for the brake dragging to occur:

The car is being driven in a track environment.

The Electronic Stability Program (ESP) must be set to Sport, Track, or Off.

The Valkyrie is in an oversteer slide or drift and has exceeded the yaw rate and body slip angle thresholds.

The driver is counter-steering against the oversteer condition enough that the ESP intervenes, braking the front inside wheel while the front outside brake builds fluid pressure.

The Valkyrie must be sliding sideways at a very high speed.

The driver must be using the throttle either during or just before brake application so that the ESP intervenes on the rear inside wheel.

Brake pressure will build up in the rear inside wheel to prevent it from spinning.

The driver must then apply the brake pedal forcefully at the exact moment both the front and rear brakes of the circuit have been pre-filled due to ESP interventions.

If all this happens, brake pressure will build through the driver's braking and ESP activation, causing the brakes to drag. This will occur without warning, but the driver should feel the issue through the pedal.

Why It’s Unlikely To Happen On The Road

The issues stem from the Valkyrie’s original brake system design. Aston Martin never intended the brakes to feature ESP or adjustable traction control, so the system does not allow for controlling the brake fluid through the pedal and ESP at the same time.

Aston Martin first learned of a potential issue in November 2022 and immediately began working with its supplier Alcon to determine the cause of the failure. The automaker identified the root cause in February 2025 and began designing a fix, which was ready a month later.

The new part began rolling out in September 2025, and in early 2026, the company’s Critical Concerns Review Group reviewed the data to determine a recommendation to Aston’s Recall Committee. The group decided in late May to issue a voluntary safety recall.

What do you think?

Aston Martin will instruct affected owners to take their vehicles to a dealer, where a service technician will replace the brake master cylinder with a new part designed to operate with ESP and traction control. The repair will take up to five hours to complete.

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Motor1’s Take: It might have taken Aston Martin nearly four years to figure out the brake issue, but it is not something drivers would experience that often. The conditions to cause the problem are quite specific, but they can occur in a car like the Valkyrie, so Aston is smart to play it safe and fix the seven cars this could happen to.

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