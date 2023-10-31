When Kia unveiled the K5 facelift last week, it only showed the regular version of its midsize sedan. Thankfully, a new walkaround video features the sportier-looking GT-Line in a parking lot somewhere in South Korea. Even though the prototype was filmed on its home turf, this appears to be a US-spec car judging by the amber reflectors. Despite not being officially revealed, the car doesn't have any camouflage whatsoever.

As expected, it gets the same "melting" headlights and taillights of the normal 2025 K5 but has a more aggressive front bumper with a slightly angled vertical strip of LEDs instead of a metallic trim. Since this isn't the full-fat GT variant with its quad-pipe setup, the GT-Line has a pair of ghastly fake exhaust tips at the back. These are substantially smaller than what the outgoing model has and continue to be flanked by a diffuser-like piece.

2025 Kia K5 (South Korea)

41 Photos

Although the video doesn't allow us to peek inside, the official images showed a new dual-screen layout along with a small rotary gear selector. This mid-cycle update for the K5 is bringing a fingerprint sensor, a new head-up display, higher-resolution front and rear cameras, plus extra sound-absorbing material for a quieter cabin.

Keep in mind that the revised K5 has yet to be officially announced in the United States. Since the 2024MY is already out, we reckon you'll have to wait for the 2025MY to buy the updated model. It's unclear when the US-spec model will make its debut, although it could happen next month at the Los Angeles Auto Show considering Kia will attend the event.

Ideally, we'll also see the range-topping GT with its turbocharged 2.5-liter gasoline engine currently making 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque in the 2024 K5 GT. The lesser versions – including the GT-Line available with FWD or AWD – have a standard 1.6-liter turbo engine with 180 hp and 195 lb-ft.

With the Rio and Stinger going away, Kia is slimming down its sedan lineup. These departures come a few years after the K900 and Cadenza were discontinued in the US as well due to the rise of SUVs.