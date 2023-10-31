The fact that Manthey Racing is working on a new package for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS isn’t a secret anymore. We saw a prototype testing around the Nurburgring earlier this month and today, a different test car makes an appearance around the famous track. This is a rather aggressive-looking machine and we have to admit it looks unstoppable attacking the ‘Ring’s corners.

We'd like to address that giant wing at the back first. Compared to a stock 911 GT3 RS, this spoiler looks wider and appears to be sitting a little bit higher compared to the roofline. As you can see from the video at the top of this page, the wing is active, meaning that it rotates depending on whether the car accelerates or decelerates. Another new aerodynamic element can be seen in the form of a fin on the roof and there are multiple other smaller air deflectors. These are all features that are not available on the regular 911 GT3 RS.

In addition to the aero upgrades, this prototype is said to be equipped with an upgraded brake setup. Not much is known at the moment but it should be part of a performance boost, designed to make the car even more capable on track. Other tweaks should include a stiffer suspension, as well as lower curb weight compared to the factory car.

We don’t expect changes under the hood, though. While Manthey puts a focus on aerodynamics, braking, and suspension, it is expected to keep the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine unchanged. In this application, the motor generates 518 horsepower, sending the car from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in around 3.0 seconds. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission channels the power to the wheels and this should remain unchanged as well.

The 911 GT3 RS is already a race car for the road but with Manthey upgrades, it will be even better prepared for those track weekends. It won’t come cheap, though. Manthey’s package for the 911 GT3 costs $57,300 and at a glance, this new kit looks even more hardcore. The 2023 911 GT3 RS, in turn, currently sells for at least $225,250 (with a $1,450 destination charge included) and the upgrade might take this figure closer to $300,000 than you might expect.

Meanwhile, Porsche is already working on an updated version of the 911 GT3.

