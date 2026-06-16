The 2027 Chevy Silverado Is Here With Two New V8 Engines

The Breakdown Chevrolet has updated the Silverado 1500 for the 2027 model year, giving it a new look and two new V8 engines.

The truck will feature a 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8 alongside the 3.0-liter turbo-diesel and the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder.

Chevrolet will release pricing, engine specs, and additional details later this year.

The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 goes on sale at the end of the year.

The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is here with a bold new design inside and out, and a pair of fresh V8 engines that we still don’t know much about. When it goes on sale, the truck will have a simplified lineup of seven trims with four different engine options.

The 2027 Silverado will offer these four engines:

Turbocharged 2.7-Liter Inline-Four

Turbocharged 3.0-Liter Duramax V6

5.7-Liter V8

6.6-Liter V8

The 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8 engines join the turbocharged 2.7-liter TurboMax inline-four and the 3.0-liter Duramax V6. The automaker claims the truck will have "the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine," which shouldn’t be difficult—the Hemi-powered Ram 1500 makes 395 horsepower, while Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 in the F-150 produces 400 hp.

While the Silverado’s new 6.6-liter V8 is different from the 6.7-liter engine in the Corvette, the slightly larger motor delivers 535 hp, and we would imagine the Silverado’s engine could be closer to that than its rivals, but those are details Chevy isn’t willing to share just yet.

The 2027 Silverado has a new, yet familiar exterior, with new LED headlights and taillights, a new front fascia, and more pronounced wheel openings and rocker treatments. Inside, every new Silverado comes standard with a 12.2-inch driver display, a 16.3-liter infotainment screen, and a column shifter.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Photo by: Chevrolet

Four Rugged Trims

Buyers seeking off-road capability can choose from these four Silverado trims:

Custom Trail Boss

Trail Boss

ZR2

ZR2 Bison

The Custom Trail Boss is Chevy’s entry point into its rugged truck lineup. It comes with a 2.0-inch suspension lift and 34-inch tires. The Trail Boss builds off the Custom by adding 34-inch tires, unique exterior styling, Torch Red-trimmed seatbelts, and fabric seat inserts with a custom perforation pattern.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Photos by: Chevrolet 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Photos by: Chevrolet

At the top of Chevy’s off-road lineup is the ZR2, which pairs the 2.0-inch suspension lift with 35-inch tires, standard front and rear E-lockers, and Multimatic DSSV dampers. Inside, it has Torch Red accents, the Trail Boss’s seatbelts, and forged carbon-fiber trim, General Motors’ first use of the material.

The ZR2 Bison also returns, designed in collaboration with AEV. It features distinct bumpers, rocker protection, 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and skid plates.

The Rest Of The 2027 Lineup

Chevy says the Silverado High Country will be at the top of the lineup for 2027. It will have 22-inch wheels, an updated badge design with darker elements, and a new Tritan Satin grille. The trim will also come with the truck’s first panoramic sunroof, with a light or dark interior theme.

The High Country will have Chevy’s Multi-Flex center console, which can open into a flat workspace. Other interior touches include real wood trim, Tritan Satin accents, and available microfiber suede interior trim.

On ZR2 and High Country, Chevy will offer its first vehicle with a passenger display, this one measuring 11.5 inches.

Photo by: Chevrolet

The Silverado LT trim will simply be called the Silverado. The trim, along with the Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss, comes standard with a bench seat. Front buckets are available on the Silverado, while the Silverado 4WD will come with the Z71 package, which adds skid plates, an off-road suspension, and hill descent control.

The Silverado Custom will have 20-inch wheels and dual exhaust, which is standard on this trim and above. The Work Truck returns as well, built for fleet customers and ready for upfitters.

2027 Silverado Pricing And Availability

For all that Chevrolet revealed, pricing was not included. That will come later this year, according to the automaker. We will also have to wait for Chevy to reveal the powertrain specs and other details, which should happen soon.

The 2027 Silverado will offer identical bed configurations to the outgoing model, with regular, double, and crew cab options available.

What do you think?

The 2026 Silverado Work Truck starts at $39,695, including the $2,795 destination charge, while the Silverado ZR2 starts at $74,990. The 2027 Silverado 1500 is expected to go on sale at the end of the year.

16 Source: Chevrolet

Motor1’s Take: The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado feels like an evolutionary design update. The truck looks familiar, but tougher and more refined, especially inside. The biggest news is the two new V8 engines, but we don’t know much about them just yet.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Chevrolet

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy