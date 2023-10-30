Unveiled in February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ is one of the fastest modern products to come from the German automaker. Even in this most potent form, however, the electric sedan is no match for the Porsche Taycan and it seems that Mercedes-AMG is working on a new and more hardcore electric sedan. According to preliminary information, it won’t even wear the EQE name as the car will morph into a completely new model.

What you see in the gallery below are the first spy photos of what is believed to become the Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV. We don’t know whether this will become the production vehicle’s final name but internally, the project is currently known as C295. As you can see, the test prototype still uses the body of the EQE but the final result will be substantially different.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT4 EV first spy photos

19 Photos

Not much can be seen on the outside. The electric trial vehicle here rides low on fat tires and there appear to be changes to the wheel arches, which now accommodate a wider track. Not much of what you see here is going to be part of the actual production model but the overall proportions and dimensions will likely remain mostly unchanged.

While we don’t know much about the design, there is early information available regarding the electric powertrain under the skin. Word on the street is the zero-emissions, four-door coupe will have as much as 1,000 horsepower, likely coming from a dual- or three-motor configuration. It is important to note that the GT4 EV – and, again, that name hasn’t been confirmed yet – will be developed from the ground up and will not be just a modified version of the EQE 53.

As a reminder, in May last year, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Vision AMG Concept as a preview of a future fully electric standalone model from the division. That show car was based on the new AMG.EA platform, which is said to also underpin AMG’s first standalone production electric model. It is believed that design details from this concept, such as the six LED lights integrated into the rear diffuser, will be carried over to the production version.