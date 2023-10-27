Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This Audi R8 looks like an even more aggressive version of the GT3 race car, but this one would be road-legal. The vehicle allegedly comes from the tuner Scherer Sport. It has a massive rear wing, a roof-mounted scoop, and an aggressive nose. The future of this model is still a mystery.

Gallery: Audi R8 GT3 Road Car Testing

11 Photos

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is running hard around the Nürburgring. It sounds amazingly mean, even with the downward-pointing exhaust pipes. The engine is reportedly a 5.5-liter V8

Ferrari has a new grand tourer on the horizon. This one is still under heavy camouflage, but you can get a general idea of the shape. Judging by the proportions, it's a successor to the 812.

Gallery: Ferrari 812 Superfast replacement spied with production body

32 Photos

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a sales success, with deliveries up 21 percent from January through September over the same period last year. A refresh is now on the way that includes a revised front fascia. The camouflage keeps additional changes a secret for now.

Gallery: New Hyundai Ioniq 5 Spy Shots

27 Photos

Spy photographers in South Korea caught this undisguised, updated Kia Carnival on the road. It features an overhauled nose with new vertically oriented headlights and a revised grille. The back has taillights that echo the ones in the front, and the middle has an updated light bar.

This spy video catches a heavily disguised Kia K5 testing, but what's on the inside counts. The clip offers a glimpse into the updated cabin.

We are still waiting for Porsche to unveil the refreshed 911 range, but the company is stripping the camouflage off the development vehicles. This one wears a minimum of concealment and provides a great look at the active front slats.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GTS facelift new spy photos

20 Photos

The refreshed Porsche Taycan is now deep into development, and this one wears very little camouflage. The most notable changes are at the front, where the EV adopts smoother styling with flush-mounted headlights.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Facelift

19 Photos

After recently seeing spy shots of the Supra GRMN, we see it on the move. It sounds appropriately mean on the Nürburgring. The vehicle features a more aggressive front fascia with larger openings and a more aggressive rear.