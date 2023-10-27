Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
This Wild Audi R8 Prototype Could Be A Road-Legal GT3 [UPDATE]
This Audi R8 looks like an even more aggressive version of the GT3 race car, but this one would be road-legal. The vehicle allegedly comes from the tuner Scherer Sport. It has a massive rear wing, a roof-mounted scoop, and an aggressive nose. The future of this model is still a mystery.
Gallery: Audi R8 GT3 Road Car Testing
See Four Chevy Corvette ZR1 Prototypes In Action At The Nürburgring
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is running hard around the Nürburgring. It sounds amazingly mean, even with the downward-pointing exhaust pipes. The engine is reportedly a 5.5-liter V8
New Ferrari V12 Supercar Looks Sleek With Production Body Despite Camo
Ferrari has a new grand tourer on the horizon. This one is still under heavy camouflage, but you can get a general idea of the shape. Judging by the proportions, it's a successor to the 812.
Gallery: Ferrari 812 Superfast replacement spied with production body
Refreshed Hyundai Ioniq 5 Can't Hide New Fascias In Latest Spy Shots
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a sales success, with deliveries up 21 percent from January through September over the same period last year. A refresh is now on the way that includes a revised front fascia. The camouflage keeps additional changes a secret for now.
Gallery: New Hyundai Ioniq 5 Spy Shots
2025 Kia Carnival Gets an Interesting New Face
Spy photographers in South Korea caught this undisguised, updated Kia Carnival on the road. It features an overhauled nose with new vertically oriented headlights and a revised grille. The back has taillights that echo the ones in the front, and the middle has an updated light bar.
Glimpse The New Kia K5's Dual-Screen Dash Before You're Supposed To See It
This spy video catches a heavily disguised Kia K5 testing, but what's on the inside counts. The clip offers a glimpse into the updated cabin.
Porsche 911 GTS Facelift Spied Almost Completely Undisguised
We are still waiting for Porsche to unveil the refreshed 911 range, but the company is stripping the camouflage off the development vehicles. This one wears a minimum of concealment and provides a great look at the active front slats.
Gallery: Porsche 911 GTS facelift new spy photos
See If You Can Spot the Updates On the Facelifted Porsche Taycan
The refreshed Porsche Taycan is now deep into development, and this one wears very little camouflage. The most notable changes are at the front, where the EV adopts smoother styling with flush-mounted headlights.
Gallery: Porsche Taycan Facelift
Toyota Supra GRMN May Get A Manual If This Spy Video Is Any Indication
After recently seeing spy shots of the Supra GRMN, we see it on the move. It sounds appropriately mean on the Nürburgring. The vehicle features a more aggressive front fascia with larger openings and a more aggressive rear.
Sources: Motorsjason via Instagram, CarSpyMedia via YouTube, Automedia, SH Proshots, Gabetz Spy Union, Kindel Auto via YouTube