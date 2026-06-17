Even Volkswagen's Last Convertible Can't Escape Falling Demand

The Breakdown The T-Roc Cabriolet is the only convertible Volkswagen sells.

Weak demand is forcing VW to reduce production.

The crossover-cabrio will be retired by mid-2027.

As if we needed more proof that demand for convertibles keeps slipping, Volkswagen is scaling down production of the only car it sells with a folding roof. Then again, the T-Roc Cabriolet is no ordinary open-top model. It looks like someone took an image of the regular crossover and ran it through an AI with the prompt: “make it a convertible.”

A mainstream successor to the Evoque Convertible, the T-Roc with a fabric roof is struggling. Reuters has learned from a VW spokesperson that the traditional summer holiday at the Osnabrück factory will be extended by a week. Looking ahead, there will be even more days when no vehicle rolls off the assembly line at the German site.

Production hiatuses aside, the T-Roc Cabriolet is not long for this world anyway. VW has already announced it will retire the company’s sole convertible by the middle of next year. The factory’s future is up in the air, as the company has yet to decide what comes next after production ends. It could be repurposed to serve defense companies, but an official announcement has not been made.

Meanwhile, this is the only vehicle built there by the plant’s 2,300 employees. According to the works council spokesperson, they will effectively work only four days a week because of the latest production cuts. Reuters cites a VW spokesperson saying the decision stems from the seasonality of convertibles, whose popularity peaks between spring and early summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

That’s not to say the broader VW Group is giving up on convertibles. Porsche is putting the finishing touches on the fully electric 718 and has also announced plans to restart production of the Boxster with combustion engines. Audi’s Concept C will morph into an electric sports car with a retractable targa roof in 2027. Additionally, the recently unveiled Nuvolari is all but certain to get the Spyder treatment.

Similarly, more exotic brands such as Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini will continue to sell high-end cabriolet models. The Temerario Spyder may have already been spotted, and it's reasonable to expect a Revuelto Roadster as well at some point. We’re excluding Bugatti from the list because the Molsheim-based marque is no longer part of the VW Group. Porsche is selling its 45 percent stake in Bugatti Rimac to a New York-based investment firm, effectively ending the VW Group era for Bugatti.

13

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: We’re honestly not sad to see the T-Roc Cabriolet fade into obscurity, but the bigger issue is how VW will manage the factory after it kills off the last car built there. Job security matters more than ever, and it goes without saying those 2,300 workers need answers, and they need them fast.

These are tricky times for the VW Group. It has already closed the Dresden plant in Germany, where the Phaeton and ID.3 were assembled. Additionally, Audi’s Brussels site in Forest, Belgium, shut down in early 2025 due to low demand for the Q8 E-Tron. The restructuring plan calls for 50,000 job cuts in Germany by 2030 and the relocation of Golf production from Wolfsburg to Puebla, Mexico, starting in 2027.

Source: Reuters

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy