The New Audi A6 Allroad Is The Perfect SUV Alternative

The Breakdown Audi's most versatile car is back.

The new A6 Allroad has standard Quattro and a lifted suspension.

The all-wheel-drive wagon has a wider body than the regular A6 Avant.

It's the first time Audi is selling a plug-in hybrid Allroad model.

It’s been over a year since Audi introduced the A6 Avant, and now the time has come to meet its Allroad sibling. The rugged wagon follows the tried-and-tested formula by lifting the suspension and making Quattro standard. However, there is one feature few saw coming. Yes, it has a wider body, a trait previously reserved for the flagship RS6.

The new Allroad looks like an A6 Avant on stilts because that’s essentially what it is. Audi has increased ground clearance by 34 millimeters (1.3 inches) over the regular wagon. At the same time, the body is 111 mm (4.3 inches) wider, making it the first Allroad to have a beefier body than the donor car.

Both the front and rear axles have also been widened to accommodate wheels up to 21 inches, wrapped in 285/35 tires. If that’s too much for off-road duties, the standard 19-inch setup comes with 265/45 tires, while the 20-inch alloys wear 275/40 rubber. Audi notes that the tires are wider than before.

Photo by: Audi

Standard All-Wheel Steering

Much like all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering comes out of the box. It turns the rear wheels up to 5 degrees at low speeds to improve maneuverability. At higher speeds, they turn in the same direction as the front wheels to enhance stability. Audi equips its go-anywhere wagon with a standard adaptive air suspension tuned specifically for Allroad duty.

For the first time in the history of Allroad models, Audi is offering a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The electrified setup helps the A6 Allroad hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.5 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

The A6 Allroad E-Hybrid features a 20.7-kWh battery pack with an electric range of 59 miles (95 kilometers) in the WLTP combined cycle. Using AC charging at up to 11 kW, it takes two and a half hours to replenish the battery.

What do you think?

If you’d rather stick with a more traditional powertrain, the diesel option is the tried-and-true 3.0-liter V6 TDI with a mild-hybrid twist and claims of zero turbo lag. The six-cylinder engine produces 295 hp and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque, enough for a 0–62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 5.4 seconds and the same 155 mph (250 km/h) top speed as the plug-in hybrid.

Audi will have the new A6 Allroad at dealerships across Europe this fall. In Germany, prices start at €77,250 for the diesel and climb to €80,250 for the plug-in hybrid.

2027 Audi A6 Allroad 40 Source: Audi

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