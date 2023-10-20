Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Alpine continues to work on a hotter version of its mid-engined A110 sports car. The automaker uses Esteban Ocon from the BWT Alpine F1 Team to help develop the vehicle. In this video, the racer pushes the meaner model around the Nürburgring. The car features canards on the front corners, a fin on the rear deck, and a bigger rear wing than existing variants.

The Audi A6 Avant E-Tron will give the wagon an electric powertrain. It features smooth styling and a trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia. This one has two strips of stacked headlights on each side. It rides on 10-spoke black wheels. That rear has skinny taillights that cut into the hatchback.

A new BMW X3 is coming. It features smoother styling up front, and the headlights look narrower. This gallery includes glimpses of a lower-level trim and a sporty version with quad exhaust pipes.

Buick keeps the next-gen Enclave under heavy camouflage, but there are still a few things to notice. Inside, we can see a curved digital display. It also gets GM's Super Cruise assistance system. The exact debut timing isn't available yet.

Here's our first look at the new Honda Passport. The exterior wears camouflage over the whole body. However, the interior is partially exposed. Elements like the larger infotainment screen and revised HVAC controls are visible. It appears there are digital gauges.

The Mercedes CLE-Class already debuted in coupe and convertible forms. But, the AMG variants haven't arrived yet. This one reportedly shares a powertrain with the GLE 53 SUV, meaning a twin-turbo inline-six would make 429 horsepower and 413 pound-feet.

The long-rumored Toyota Supra GRMN appears finally to be on the way. This one has a more aggressive nose than the existing variants, with larger openings and canards on the corners. The back features a taller wing. This Supra appears to be lower to the ground and rides on new wheels. The brakes have red calipers. We can't see under the hood but expect a more powerful engine to be there.

