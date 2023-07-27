The next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser debuts on August 1, but recent teaser images provide a great idea of what to expect. The folks at Kolesa took the available pictures to create a rendering of how the new SUV might look.

Toyota is touting the new Land Cruiser's retro look by posing it with the FJ62 model originally from the late 1980s. Like the classic model, the upcoming one has a blunt nose with rectangular headlights. The front end also has chiseled fender flares.

The new Land Cruiser seems to have simple, unadorned flanks, with the fenders creating most of the visual interest. The windows appear large, and there's a prominent roof rack.

The rear has a large hatchback with a big window. The taillights consist of blocky lamps.

So far, we only have a single photo of the new Land Cruiser's cabin. It shows the rocker switch for swapping between the high and low gear ranges. There's also a middle setting for H4L in the middle, which we are guessing is for high range with a locked differential.

All signs suggest the new Land Cruiser rides on Toyota's body-on-frame GA-F platform. Although, we don't yet have official confirmation. The same underpinnings are underneath the Lexus GX that uses a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 making 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque and a 10-speed automatic. That model also has full-time four-wheel drive and a lockable Torsen limited-slip center differential. A rocker on the center console switches between 4WD-High and 4WD-Low. There's no H4L setting, as we see on Toyota.

The GX's standard drivetrain includes full-time four-wheel drive and a lockable Torsen limited-slip center differential. The electronically controlled transfer case shifts between 4WD-High and 4WD-Low quicker than the previous model. The Overtrail grades also get a locking rear differential.

Toyota confirmed the new Land Cruiser is coming to the United States. Precise timing for the launch in the US and pricing details aren't yet available. We might get a better idea about that info from the August 1 debut.

