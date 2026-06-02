The Breakdown The GRMN bumps torque from 295 to 302 pound-feet.

Weight is slashed by 66 pounds.

GRMN also comes with chassis and suspension tweaks.

Toyota fits sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

It’s been over a year since Toyota announced it was developing a torquier GR Corolla, leaving us wondering whether it would carry the GRMN badge. Thankfully, our prediction was spot on, and the “Gazoo Racing Meister of the Nürburgring” has officially arrived. While not a radical departure from the GR Corolla, it does bring improvements across the board.

Let’s start with the engine. Toyota’s turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder still makes 300 horsepower, but torque has been bumped from 295 to 302 pound-feet (410 Newton-meters). Since some of the images we’ve included show the Japanese version, it’s worth noting that the JDM-spec GRMN Corolla produces slightly more torque, at 306 lb-ft (415 Nm).

Interestingly, the extra oomph extracted from the G16E-GTS (shared with the GR and GRMN Yaris) was made possible by applying lessons learned while testing the GR Corolla race car with a hydrogen-fueled engine. Aside from a bit more peak torque, there’s also more of it in the midrange. At full tilt, the GRMN’s newly added intercooler spray system keeps temperatures at optimal levels for sustained power delivery.

Photo by: Toyota

The GRMN Levels Up The Corolla

Echoing the hardcore Morizo Edition from a few years ago, the GRMN Corolla sacrifices practicality by deleting the rear seats, shaving off 66 pounds (30 kilograms) compared to the regular GR. Also derived from the hydrogen race car mentioned earlier, the aerodynamic package features a five-way adjustable rear wing. The muscular body kit also includes hood and front fender ducts, as well as front side spoilers.

While the GR Corolla rides on 235/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires, the GRMN gets wider, stickier 245/40 ZR18 Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber wrapped around 18-inch, 10-spoke forged wheels finished in matte bronze. The new wheels wear GR badging instead of the Toyota logo as part of a broader effort to turn Gazoo Racing into a standalone sub-brand.

Elsewhere, Toyota modified the suspension by fitting new front and rear monotube shock absorbers. Engineers also worked on the all-wheel-drive system and electric power steering to make the GRMN Corolla even better on the track and create what the company calls the “ultimate” version of its hot hatch.

Photos by: Toyota Photos by: Toyota

The GRMN Corolla Is A Two-Seat Affair

The rear-seat delete isn’t the only change inside. The North American version gets semi-bucket sport seats, while in Japan and Australia, Toyota installs a full bucket driver’s seat with even greater lateral support. Developed and manufactured in-house, carbon fiber adorns the passenger side of the dashboard. Another hard-to-miss change is the Alumite Red finish applied to the door trim and shift knob.

Although the production run hasn’t been disclosed, the serial-number plate located above the manual gearbox’s shifter suggests availability will be limited. With only three digits, we’d be tempted to say Toyota won’t build more than 999 units, but that remains to be seen, as the numbering could vary by region.

The GRMN Corolla will primarily be sold in Japan, North America, and Australia. While pricing hasn’t been announced, it’s reasonable to assume it will command a significant premium over the GR Corolla, which starts at $41,415 before options. Since it’s a 2026 model-year vehicle, the GRMN should go on sale in the U.S. in the coming months.

2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla 53 Source: Toyota

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Toyota has predictably saved the best for last, but a three-cylinder engine might still be a turnoff for some buyers. However, it’s a known fact that a larger 2.0-liter four-cylinder is in the works for future GR-badged models. A new Corolla has already been previewed as a sedan concept, suggesting the next-generation model will arrive in the coming years. That said, a future GR Corolla is unlikely to be available right away.

Toyota is determined to turn Gazoo Racing into a full-fledged lineup of performance models. While the GRMN likely marks the beginning of the end for spicy Corolla variants based on the current generation, the future looks bright. In the meantime, the GRMN is the best Toyota has to offer enthusiasts right now.

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