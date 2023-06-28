The Toyota Land Cruiser was discontinued in the United States after the 2021 model year but just recently, the Japanese brand confirmed the SUV will return stateside later this year. The new LC for America won’t be the LC300 that has been available in Europe and other regions around the world for a couple of years but a different product with a bigger focus on off-road capabilities. According to a new report, it could actually be the new Land Cruiser Prado that Toyota will bring to the US market.

Australia’s Drive has it on good authority the company would target the more hardcore off-road segment with its new Land Cruiser for America. Therefore, it has plans to sell it in relatively low volumes and give it a retro styling inspired by the Land Cruisers of the 1960s and 1970s. In fact, it seems that the new US market Land Cruiser will be a redesigned and more affordable version of the new Lexus GX with its boxy body.

Needless to say, the model will ride on a body-on-frame construction and its platform will support electrification. According to Drive, not much of the bodywork between the international Prado and the US model will be shared besides the side profile as the front and rear-end styling will be unique for the newer model. Naturally, the new Land Cruiser for America will be cheaper than its most luxurious brother with a Lexus badge.

In terms of engines, nothing is official yet, but word on the street is power will come from a turbocharged 2.4-liter hybrid powertrain, which could also become available for the new GX. In the new Toyota Tacoma, this electrified mill generates 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque and similar numbers could be expected for the new LC.

As mentioned above, Toyota reportedly wants to sell the new Land Cruiser in the United States as a niche product, which is expected to generate significantly lower sales numbers compared to, say, the 4Runner. Two trim levels of the new SUV are reportedly planned with a flagship model featuring TRD Pro-inspired off-road upgrades.

As a final note, Toyota also teased a new Land Cruiser for the European market. Nothing is official at this point but we believe the automaker will bring the new and more rugged Prado to the Old Continent, where the Land Cruiser moniker hasn't been discontinued.