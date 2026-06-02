The Breakdown The GR Corolla MORIZO RR is the ultimate five-seat version.

Toyota is developing the car exclusively with an automatic transmission.

A production version with a GRMN-like body kit will follow.

You know time flies when it’s already been more than four years since the GR Corolla made its official debut. Toyota has been consistently refining the hot hatch formula ever since, culminating in the GRMN version unveiled earlier today. Although the flagship is billed as the ultimate version, it’s technically not the last hurrah for the compact performance model.

Yes, Toyota is still finding ways to fine-tune the GR Corolla. However, the Morizo RR pictured here is fundamentally different from the GRMN. For starters, it’s not as hardcore since it retains the rear bench with a five-seat layout. While the range-topping Corolla comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, this new variant will have only two pedals.

Still a work in progress, the GR Corolla Morizo RR is destined to be sold exclusively with the eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission introduced a couple of years ago. Since development isn’t finished yet, Toyota remains tight-lipped about the full technical specifications. Nevertheless, we do know it will be the “ultimate five-seater model.”

Photo by: Toyota

GR Corolla With GRMN-Like Design

We’ll have to wait to learn exactly what that entails, but the images released so far offer some clues. It appears the Morizo RR will draw inspiration from the GRMN by adopting a similar body kit. You’ll notice the carbon-fiber hood and rear wing, along with front-fender louvers and canards.

To us, it looks nearly as aggressive as the full-fat GRMN, but it lacks the wider, stickier tires. While the true range topper rides on 245/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, the new Morizo RR wears a narrower 235/40 ZR18 Pilot Sport 5 setup. The forged BBS wheels are similar but lack the Gazoo Racing branding.

Elsewhere, the yellow contrasting accents extend to the new Morizo RR badge on the tailgate. The windows are fully tinted because Toyota doesn’t want people peeking into the cabin while the car is on public display. The concept is showcased at the Fuji Motorsports Forest Welcome Center through June 28, where it likely conceals some interior modifications compared with a regular GR Corolla.

What do you think?

Toyota hasn’t decided when it will launch the Morizo RR or where it will sell it, but we do know it’s coming. Expect a sharper version of the automatic-equipped GR Corolla, albeit one that won’t be as track-focused as the three-pedal GRMN.

Motor1's Take: It’s good to have options, and Toyota is determined to broaden the GR Corolla’s appeal. By retaining the rear seats, this new variant preserves the practicality that the GRMN sacrificed. At the same time, the torque-converter automatic shared with the GR Yaris should make it easier to live with during the daily commute.

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