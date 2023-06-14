Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after Toyota announced the Land Cruiser nameplate is coming back to the United States, the automaker's European division released an identical teaser featuring vintage badges. We should point out the moniker never left the Old Continent as the Prado is sold in most Euro countries as simply the Land Cruiser. We believe this pseudo teaser is for the next-gen Prado, which should be the same SUV heading stateside.

While Toyota USA said "Did you really think we'd be gone for long? The legend returns," its European counterpart asks: "Ready for your next adventure?" Neither is announcing when the official debut is scheduled to take place, but our money is it'll happen in the following weeks. The new Prado should be Toyota's equivalent of the 2024 Lexus GX pictured below, which uses the same body-on-frame platform as the full-fat Land Cruiser LC300.

2024 Lexus GX

The Prado is in dire need of a replacement considering it has been around since 2009. It went through several facelifts in its long life cycle, but an all-new model can't come soon enough. Fun fact – Toyota has a much older SUV still on sale as the J70 Land Cruiser (also available as a pickup) will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024.

If rumors are to be believed, there could be another new SUV from Toyota this year. Reports insist the Century will morph into a sport utility vehicle and sit above the Land Cruiser as the range-topping SUV. It'll apparently be made exclusively in Japan and cost roughly three times more than the LC while riding on the same platform as the Highlander / Grand Highlander. It'll be more about on-road comfort rather than off-road prowess since Toyota and Lexus already have the latter segment well-covered.

Add into the mix the Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross, Toyota wants to make sure it has a high-riding model for every budget. Come to think of it, even the pint-sized Aygo X is now a lifted hatchback with plastic body cladding.