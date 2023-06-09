The 2024 Lexus GX brings the SUV into its third generation to replace the current iteration that dates all the way back to a debut for the 2010 model year. The new model has a much more chiseled, rugged-looking appearance than the outgoing one. There's more modern tech, too. The new SUV goes on sale in early 2024, and no pricing is available at this time.

The Oily Bits

The 2024 GX rides on the body-on-frame GA-F platform that's also underneath the LX 600. It features a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link setup at the rear. The new model adopts electronic power steering, which Lexus claims offers increased steering feel on- and off-road. An Adaptive Variable Suspension with active dampers is an option.

At launch, the only powertrain available is the GX 550 that comes with a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 making 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It hooks up to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. This setup allows for up to 8,000 pounds of towing.

The table below shows how the new powertrain compares to the previous-gen model.

2024 Lexus GX 550 2022 Lexus GX 460 Engine Twin-Turbo 3.4-liter V6 Naturally Aspirated 4.6-Liter V8 Horsepower 349 HP 301 HP Torque 479 LB-FT 329 LB-FT Towing Capacity 8,000 Pounds For Premium And Overtrail Grades, 6,990 Pounds For Luxury, And 6,780 Pounds For Luxury+ 6,500 Pounds Combined Fuel Economy 17 MPG 17 MPG Transmission 10-Speed Automatic 6-Speed Automatic

The GX's standard drivetrain includes full-time four-wheel drive and a lockable Torsen limited-slip center differential. The electronically controlled transfer case shifts between 4WD-High and 4WD-Low quicker than the previous model. The Overtrail grades also get a locking rear differential.

A hybrid powertrain will be available for the GX later. Toyota wasn't willing to provide a more specific arrival date. "We do not have a specific timeframe for the hybrid powertrain at this time," a spokesperson told Motor1.com.

A Meaner Look

The new GX looks nothing like the previous generation. It features an angular body with lots of hard creases. Lexus' venerable spindle grille is still part of the styling, but the designers tone it down by incorporating the element into the front fascia. The profile view provides the best look of the more upright windshield. The rear features a power hatchback with glass that opens separately and kick sensor for automatic opening.

The 2024 GX will be available in six trim levels: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+. The latter two are no off-road-focused variants.

The table below shows the dimensions of the 2024 GX and includes the 2022 model for comparison:

2024 GX 550 Premium, Premium+ 2024 GX 550 Overtrail, Overtraill+ 2024 GX 550 Luxury 2024 GX 550 Luxury+ 2022 Lexus GX 460 Overall Length 197.04 Inches 197.04 Inches 197.04 Inches 197.04 Inches 192.1 Inches Wheelbase 112.2 Inches 112.2 Inches 112.2 Inches 112.2 Inches 109.8 Inches Overall Width (With Mirrors) 83.22 Inches 83.22 Inches 83.22 Inches 83.22 Inches 74.2 Inches Overall Height 75.59 Inches 76.18 Inches 75.39 Inches 75.39 Inches 74.2 Inches (73.8 Inches For Luxury Model) Tread Width (Front/Rear) 65.62 Inches / 65.66 Inches 66.41 Inches / 66.45 Inches 65.62 Inches / 65.66 Inches 65.62 Inches / 65.66 Inches 62.4 Inches / 62.4 Inches Approach/Breakover/Departure Angles (In Degrees) 26/23/23 26/24/22 26/23/21 26/23/21 21/23/21 Standard Wheel Size 20 Inches 18 Inches 22 Inches 22 Inches 18 Inches Standard Tire Size 265/55R20 265/70R18 265/50R22 265/50R22 265/60R18

Buyers will be able to get the GX in 11 exterior colors: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Atomic Silver, Incognito, Caviar, Nori Green Pearl, and Nightfall Mica. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades trims will be in two-tone combinations with a black roof and body in Atomic Silver, Incognito, Nori Green Pearl, or Earth.

What Makes The Overtrail Different

The Overtrail trims come with black accents on the fenders and an aluminum skid plate. These models ride on 18-inch wheels with 33-inch tires. These trim levels are available with crawl control, downhill assist control, and 3D multi-terrain monitor. An Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System provides additional wheel articulation for better off-road performance. The Overtrail+ gets special seats with a massage function and a power-extending cushion.

A Lexus spokesperson confirmed to Motor1.com that the Overtrail models would arrive at the same time as the other trim levels.

A Plush Cabin

While the exterior has a design that's more rugged than any previous GX, the designers prioritize luxury in the cabin. There's now a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, whereas the existing model has analog gauges with a small screen in the middle. The infotainment display grows to 14.0 inches, versus 10.3 inches currently. The software supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are dials for controlling the temperature and audio volume. Buttons for operating the transfer case and differentials are behind the gearshift on the center console. A head-up display is an option.

The 2024 GX comes in two seating configurations. A six-passenger layout has captain's chairs for the second row. A seven-person layout puts a bench there. The standard front chairs are heated and ventilated. The second row has heating as an option.

Inside, the upholstery mixes semi-aniline leather and NuLuxe in the colors Black, Dapple Gray, and Saddle Tan. The Overtrail models get a mix of either Black and Olive or Chateau and Olive.

What It Might Cost

We don't have any pricing details about the 2024 Lexus GX at this time. The current model starts at $59,775. When Lexus introduced the LX 600 in 2022, the price was actually a bit less than the 2021 model.

Considering these factors, we aren't anticipating a significant change in the new GX's price versus the current one.

Last year, Lexus delivered 29,945 examples of the GX. This was down 7.9 percent from 32,509 units in 2021.