Toyota is back at it again, building up anticipation for its new Land Cruiser via another teaser with retro leanings. Luckily for us, the latest image of the forthcoming off-roader does away with the silhouettes, though all we get is a close-cropped look at the front fascia.

Pictured alongside a Land Cruiser FJ62, it’s clear the new model (likely to arrive for the 2025 model year) will take some inspiration from its 1980s forebear via a rectangular headlight array flanking an egg-crate grille, with “TOYOTA” script taking the place of the oval brand emblem in the center. The front fenders are also delightfully blocky, though the hood wrapping down onto the bodysides is a clearly modern touch.

The chunky front bumper is yet another deviation from the retro theme, but that’s to be expected given modern crash standards. The new Land Cruiser gets a thick, contrast-color center section, and although Toyota didn’t include much of the lower front end, it appears the bumper is placed reasonably high to preserve approach angles. A skid plate can also be seen peeking out from the middle.

The teaser helps draw some clear distinctions between the Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus GX. As we saw in the previous teaser, the Land Cruiser’s upkicked beltline and upright windshield are clear indicators that the two will likely share a platform and body structure. But the Toyota’s blockier front end is better suited for its intended audience than the angular headlights and spindle-motif grille found on the Lexus.

For more details, including dimensions and powertrain specifications, we’ll likely have to wait until Toyota reveals the 2025 Land Cruiser in full. But its GX cousin makes use of a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 making a fine 349 horsepower and an even more impressive 479 lb-ft of torque, with full-time four-wheel drive, a Torsen center differential, and a selectable low range for rock-crawling twist.