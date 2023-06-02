Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The refreshed Cadillac CT5 features an upgraded nose. So far, the other changes appear minimal.

Ferrari is preparing to bring out a new hypercar that would follow in the lineage of the F40, F50, Enzo, and Laferrari. It boasts an aggressive body with a low nose and a massive rear wing. The vehicle reportedly uses a hybrid powertrain.

Updates to the SF90 are also on the way. This one doesn't look nearly as aggressive as the car in the previous photos, but it's still clearly a more aggressive machine

Here's the upcoming Porsche 911 ST without a bit of camouflage. The model belongs to the brand's heritage model lineup. According to rumors, the full debut is on June 8.

Despite the Taycan outselling it, Porsche isn't giving up on the Panamera yet. In fact, the company is working on an upgraded version. There are revised headlights that use the HD Matrix Design LED technology from the latest Cayenne. There are quad exhaust outlets at the back.

This gallery provides a look at the new Skoda Superb in both liftback and estate forms. There's a lot of camouflage to hide the design, though. Look for a full debut this fall.

