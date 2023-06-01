The Cadillac CT5 has been around for approximately four years, so naturally, the midsize luxury sedan is preparing to receive a nip and tuck. Our spies have caught a prototype in Milford, Michigan near the General Motors Proving Ground while wearing a surprisingly large amount of camouflage for only a mid-cycle facelift. However, the body wrap is quite thin and not really hiding anything, save for the outer corners of the taillights.

The biggest changes have occurred at the front where Cadillac is giving the 2024 CT5 a sleeker look with fresh headlights akin to those of the recently unveiled XT4. As with the crossover, it's easy to see the vertical LED strip is no longer interrupted as the lights have now been unified. Changes to the bumper are also noticeable, specifically the shape of the lower air intake as well as the glossy black trim pieces.

2024 Cadillac CT5 facelift spy photos

10 Photos

With this only being a facelift, the side profile will likely be carried over unchanged, except for new alloy wheels that are partially hiding here behind camo tape applied to some of the spokes. The rear appears to be more of the same, at least for the time being. If you're wondering what's with the protrusions in the exhaust tips, they're likely related to EPA's portable emissions measurement system.

Our spies couldn't capture the prototype's cabin, but logic tells us the CT5 is the next Cadillac model to receive the 33-inch screen we saw earlier this week on the second-generation CT6 for China. Naturally, the high-performance CT5-V will be getting the same array of updates inside and out to better cater to whatever's left of the sports sedan market in the United States.

Expect the wraps to come off by the end of the year or early 2024.