 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Crazy Taxi Is Back—And It Looks Awesome. Watch The Trailer

Crazy Taxi: World Tour launches on a variety of platforms sometime next year.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour
Photo by: Sega
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 12:00pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

The Breakdown

  • Sega is developing a new crazy taxi game.  
  • There will be an Arcade Mode so players can experience the original gameplay.  
  • The game arrives on a variety of platforms sometime next year.  

The latest installment in the Crazy Taxi video game franchise arrives next year. It’s called Crazy Taxi: World Tour, and it follows Axel as he chases down the thieves who stole his taxi, racing across five world cities.  

The game will feature "extreme driving," with players racking up in-game points and cash by delivering passengers and completing a variety of main missions and side challenges. Sega says you will be able to "Play Your Way" through the game, which will feature a variety of vehicles and vehicle customization.  

Crazy Taxi: World Tour will also feature an Arcade Mode that allows players to experience the original game. There will also be a multiplayer component with several different game modes.  

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Photo by: Sega

The original Crazy Taxi launched as an arcade game in 1999 before arriving on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000. It was considered a success, spawning several sequels, with versions of the game eventually landing on Apple iOS and Google Android devices.  

What do you think?
View
Comments

The latest Crazy Taxi game hits all the platforms next year—Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam. You can add it to your wish list now, but pricing isn’t available.  

Motor1’s Take: If serious simulation racing isn’t your thing, Crazy Taxi is a solid automotive alternative to enjoy. It’s not going to make you a better driver, but it should put a smile on your face while you play—if the gameplay is as fun as the original. 

Check Out More Video Game News:

The Ultimate Vehicle Crash Simulator Is Coming To PlayStation 5
Hell Yeah: GTA Online Has A Kei Truck Now
Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay Trailer: 550 Cars, A Huge Japan Map, And Even Touge Battles
The New Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay Footage Looks Amazing: Watch

Source: Sega

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Ultimate Vehicle Crash Simulator Is Coming To PlayStation 5

Chevrolet Driver Goes To Mechanic Because He Thinks The Check Engine Light Is On. Then He Sees What It Really Is: 'Tires Are Good'

The New Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay Footage Looks Amazing: Watch

'Before I Even Drove A Mile': Woman Pays Kia Dealership $3,299 To Fix Alternator. Then She Tries To Drive Off The Lot

Xiaomi's Vision Gran Turismo Hypercar Is Its Coolest Creation Yet

AutoZone Worker Claims Product Is Sold Out. Then The Customer Pulls An Uno Reverse: 'We Are Cooked'

Hell Yeah: GTA Online Has A Kei Truck Now