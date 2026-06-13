Crazy Taxi Is Back—And It Looks Awesome. Watch The Trailer
Crazy Taxi: World Tour launches on a variety of platforms sometime next year.
The Breakdown
- Sega is developing a new crazy taxi game.
- There will be an Arcade Mode so players can experience the original gameplay.
- The game arrives on a variety of platforms sometime next year.
The latest installment in the Crazy Taxi video game franchise arrives next year. It’s called Crazy Taxi: World Tour, and it follows Axel as he chases down the thieves who stole his taxi, racing across five world cities.
The game will feature "extreme driving," with players racking up in-game points and cash by delivering passengers and completing a variety of main missions and side challenges. Sega says you will be able to "Play Your Way" through the game, which will feature a variety of vehicles and vehicle customization.
Crazy Taxi: World Tour will also feature an Arcade Mode that allows players to experience the original game. There will also be a multiplayer component with several different game modes.
Crazy Taxi: World Tour
The original Crazy Taxi launched as an arcade game in 1999 before arriving on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000. It was considered a success, spawning several sequels, with versions of the game eventually landing on Apple iOS and Google Android devices.
The latest Crazy Taxi game hits all the platforms next year—Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam. You can add it to your wish list now, but pricing isn’t available.
Motor1’s Take: If serious simulation racing isn’t your thing, Crazy Taxi is a solid automotive alternative to enjoy. It’s not going to make you a better driver, but it should put a smile on your face while you play—if the gameplay is as fun as the original.
Source: Sega
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