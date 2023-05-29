Porsche has been favoring discreet facelifts in recent years and it looks as though the 2024 Panamera will stick to Zuffenhausen's modus operandi. Our spies caught a prototype of the revised sports sedan (it's technically a hatchback/liftback) while working out at the 'Ring gym. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's the same car on sale today, but in typical Porsche fashion, there's plenty of cleverly applied camo to make the car look unchanged.

At the front, the headlights are smaller than what the German luxury brand wants you to believe. Chances are the four-point setup uses the HD Matrix Design LED technology that debuted on the latest Cayenne and is also coming to the updated Taycan electric sedan. The large front air intakes lead us to believe this Panamera is a high-performing version, possibly a Turbo. It's sitting quite low to the ground and has a sticker with a fake design to conceal the front fender vents.

2024 Porsche Panamera facelift spy photos

Porsche was testing the revised Panamera at the Green Hell with a quad exhaust setup and the electrically deployable rear spoiler up. Unless the body-colored camouflage is playing tricks on us, it appears to have slimmer taillights. However, that might just be an impression we're getting because of the black tape applied on and around the clusters. With this only being a mid-cycle facelift, don't expect any major changes on the outside.

Since the prototype was caught in action, our spies couldn't peek inside the cabin. However, a previous batch of spy shots revealed a more digital dashboard akin to the latest Cayenne. If the 2024 Panamera's interior will mirror the SUV, expect to see a 12.3-inch infotainment, a 12.6-inch driver's display, and an optional 10.9-inch extra screen on the passenger side of the dashboard.

The world premiere is believed to take place near the end of the year, and one of the variants might just be a track-focused model seeing as how there was a prototype not long ago with centerlock wheels.