It’s impossible to miss the various features that make this Ferrari SF90 different from the one affluent shoppers can buy right now, and we aren’t talking about the white camouflage wrap. This prototype, unofficially known as the Versione Speciale, is awash with aerodynamic changes that go far beyond the massive rear wing.

A new set of spy photos give us our best look thus far at the future Ferrari, which our sources now say could officially be called SF90 LM. We've seen other prototypes on video, but the high-resolution images offer a clear view of the larger front fascia with its wide vents and prominent lip out front. We can also identify sections of camouflage on the hood that hide additional vents. Further back, the photos offer a detailed look at the upgraded side intakes for the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 mounted behind the cockpit.

Of course, the real magic is happening at the back of this SF90 LM. Among other things, LT (as in Long Tail) might be more appropriate as it looks a bit longer compared to a standard SF90. Observe the extra real estate behind the rear wheels, where a redesigned fascia lives. The diffuser is more prominent, and there are horizontal slots between the dual center-exit exhaust tops. It's capped by a massive fixed rear wing that looks adjustable, ready to generate all kinds of downforce.

As such, the SF90 LM is expected to be a track-focused hypercar, but not a track-only machine. It will still be a street-legal Ferrari, and the aero changes will likely come with some additional power. Not that the SF90 is lacking in that department – its hybrid powertrain already generates 986 combined horsepower, with 769 hp coming from the engine alone. Another 217 hp comes from its three electric motors, and if Ferrari does dial up the power for the LM, it will be interesting to see exactly where it comes from. More electricity? More fuel? Welcome to the world of electrified performance.

Test cars for this hotter SF90 have been trolling the streets for nearly a year, and we know Ferrari has plans to unveil more models this year. We're expecting the camo to come off sometime in the next few months.