 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Genesis Teases Its Racing Future With A Crazy New Concept

Genesis also gives the Maga GT concept a proper, and luxurious, interior.   

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept
Photo by: Genesis
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 11:00am ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

The Breakdown

  • Genesis has unveiled a GT3 concept based on the Magma GT concept, calling it an ‘independent study.’  
  • It is based on the GT and features a massive wing, a widened track, enlarged ducts, and other enhancements.   
  • Genesis also revealed the interior of the GT.   

Genesis has a new concept that teases the possible future of its racing ambitions. It’s called the Magma GT3 Concept, developed in collaboration with Hyundai Motorsport.   

The GT3 concept features a "performance-first design" developed to meet GT3 technical specifications, and it is not derived from an existing road-going model. It looks like the GT, but for racing, featuring a widened track, a prominent front splitter, and enlarged ducts.  

A door-mounted fin, a fixed rear wing, and a rear diffuser assist with aerodynamics, cooling, and thermal management. The GT3 also features the brand’s corporate two-line LED lighting signature, supported by four additional headlights.   

Genesis calls the concept an “independent study” that explores how “race-driven architecture, aerodynamics, and engineering principles could inform future Genesis performance vehicles.” As of right now, the company says the GT3 concept “remains under exploration.”   

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept

Photo by: Genesis

The Magma GT Gets An Interior

 Alongside the GT3 race car, Genesis also revealed the interior of the GT it unveiled in November 2025 (which may or may not have been a C8 Corvette). It looks one step closer to becoming a real product.   

It is a two-passenger luxury grand tourer with a twin-cockpit design that has an awfully tall center console separating the driver and passenger. It has a manual transmission, a small infotainment display, and tactile controls.   

What do you think?
View
Comments

It also has three round displays on the dashboard and an analog instrument cluster behind the flat-bottom, race-inspired steering wheel. The cabin is covered in quilted leather throughout, including the dashboard, doors, center console, and seats, which Genesis pairs with Alcantara.   

Genesis Magma GT Concept
9
Genesis Magma GT Concept Genesis Magma GT Concept Genesis Magma GT Concept Genesis Magma GT Concept Genesis Magma GT Concept Genesis Magma GT Concept
Source: Genesis

Motor1’s Take: Genesis has unveiled numerous concepts in recent years, and we are waiting for the automaker to turn them into real products. If Genesis is serious about racing, it will need to have products that share that ambition with customers, and the GT would be a great start for both the road and the track.  

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.
Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

50 Future Cars Worth Waiting For: 2026-2030

The Kia K4 Hatchback Is So Close To Greatness

Toyota Stuffed Two Engines Into A Seven-Cylinder Camry With 700 HP

BMW Just Revealed The Future Of The M3

Hummer Wants To Take On The Bronco And Wrangler With This New Concept

Audi Shows Its New Supercar In Action During Track Test

BMW Alpina Debuts Its First Concept Car—Previewing A Future Production Model