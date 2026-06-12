Genesis Teases Its Racing Future With A Crazy New Concept

The Breakdown Genesis has unveiled a GT3 concept based on the Magma GT concept, calling it an ‘independent study.’

It is based on the GT and features a massive wing, a widened track, enlarged ducts, and other enhancements.

Genesis also revealed the interior of the GT.

Genesis has a new concept that teases the possible future of its racing ambitions. It’s called the Magma GT3 Concept, developed in collaboration with Hyundai Motorsport.

The GT3 concept features a "performance-first design" developed to meet GT3 technical specifications, and it is not derived from an existing road-going model. It looks like the GT, but for racing, featuring a widened track, a prominent front splitter, and enlarged ducts.

A door-mounted fin, a fixed rear wing, and a rear diffuser assist with aerodynamics, cooling, and thermal management. The GT3 also features the brand’s corporate two-line LED lighting signature, supported by four additional headlights.

Genesis calls the concept an “independent study” that explores how “race-driven architecture, aerodynamics, and engineering principles could inform future Genesis performance vehicles.” As of right now, the company says the GT3 concept “remains under exploration.”

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept Photo by: Genesis

The Magma GT Gets An Interior

Alongside the GT3 race car, Genesis also revealed the interior of the GT it unveiled in November 2025 (which may or may not have been a C8 Corvette). It looks one step closer to becoming a real product.

It is a two-passenger luxury grand tourer with a twin-cockpit design that has an awfully tall center console separating the driver and passenger. It has a manual transmission, a small infotainment display, and tactile controls.

What do you think?

It also has three round displays on the dashboard and an analog instrument cluster behind the flat-bottom, race-inspired steering wheel. The cabin is covered in quilted leather throughout, including the dashboard, doors, center console, and seats, which Genesis pairs with Alcantara.

9 Source: Genesis

Motor1’s Take: Genesis has unveiled numerous concepts in recent years, and we are waiting for the automaker to turn them into real products. If Genesis is serious about racing, it will need to have products that share that ambition with customers, and the GT would be a great start for both the road and the track.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy