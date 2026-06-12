Spied: Lamborghini's Next Temerario Is Already On The Way

the breakdown A prototype Lamborghini Temerario Spyder was spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

The convertible version of Lamborghini's hybrid supercar will feature a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired with three electric motors.

Lamborghini's Temerario coupe can go from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. The convertible should be equally as quick.

The Lamborghini Temerario serves as a proper successor to the mighty Huracan, which came before it. Like the Huracan, the Temerario will spawn several versions and probably a few special editions. First up appears to be a convertible Temerario Spyder.

CarSpyMedia captured footage of a camo-clad Temerario Spyder being driven hard around Germany's Nürburgring circuit. We expect the car to arrive looking and performing just as well as the coupe version, thanks to its potent twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and triple-motor hybrid powertrain.

While the Temerario Spyder was a given from the start, we expect even more variations of Lamborghini's "entry-level" supercar to arrive. In fact, we'd be quite surprised if Lamborghini isn't already prepping an off-road version as well. After all, the Huracan Sterrato was a huge hit for the Italian automaker.

There's also plenty of room above the standard coupe and convertible versions of the Temerario to accommodate higher-performance models. Hopefully, Lamborghini considers a non-hybrid RWD-only model based around its Temerario Super Trofeo race car.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The Temerario production timeline is following the standard playbook for Lamborghini vehicles. You introduce the standard version first, bring out the convertible shortly after, and then start adding in wilder models the following years.

We look forward to seeing just how far Lamborghini can push this 907-horsepower hybrid supercar. And the best version is likely the upcoming Sterrato variant, since it allows for wild fun even at slower speeds.

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Source: CarSpyMedia

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