It seems that Porsche is putting the finishing touches on its next heritage model. A practically undisguised prototype of the 911 ST was captured by our spy photographers looking ready to be introduced and produced. In fact, according to a recent report, the company could debut the next heritage model after the Targa 4S Heritage Design on June 8.

We’ve seen the 911 ST on a number of occasions already but this is surely our best look at the model to date. There’s no camouflage hiding both the front and rear fascias and all evidence points to this model being based on the 911 GT3 Touring. There are a few touches that will be unique to the 911 ST, though.

Gallery: Porsche 911 ST new spy photos

12 Photos

For starters, the double-bubble roof is a distinctive feature that cannot be seen in the GT3 model range. However, we’ve seen this layout on the 911 Sport Classic, which was the first member of the 911 heritage family. Other features worth noting are the center lock wheels, but this is something coming from the 911 GT3 Touring and the little Porsche Heritage emblem that is likely hidden under that black circle on the engine mesh cover at the back.

Porsche is keeping the details in mystery, however, the 911 ST will reportedly be powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine sitting behind the seats. In the 911 GT3, it produces 502 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque but we secretly hope Porsche will give the mill a few hardware upgrades for a little more oomph. We don’t know whether the brand will sell the sports car with manual or automatic transmission, though.

According to a report from earlier this month, Porsche will unveil a special vehicle on June 8 to celebrate 75 years since the first vehicle to bear the Porsche name was registered. We suspect that vehicle is the 911 ST but we will have to wait a few more days to find out whether we are correct.