Muscle cars feel quintessentially American. This makes seeing a 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T T/A on the autobahn such a weird sight. With no speed limit for this section, the V8-powered coupe gets to stretch its legs on the open road.

The R/T model sits towards the lower end of the Challenger range. It gets a 5.7-liter V8 that makes 372 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque with an automatic gearbox. The T/A pack adds matte black elements to the hood, roof, sides, and rear decklid. It also gets the Air Catcher headlights like on the Hellcat and a set of model-specific 20-inch wheels. The widebody configuration is also available.

With its ample torque, the Challenger has no problem keeping up with traffic on the autobahn. The V8 has the growl of a proper muscle car. The eight-speed automatic gearbox changes cogs quickly.

The driver is able to sustain speeds over 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) for a while in this clip. Stay tuned until the end to see the Challenger hit a speedometer-indicated 153 mph (246 kph).

The Dodge Challenger and Charger are currently taking a victory lap before the models' retirement, and the automaker sends the muscle cars off with a bang. At the very top of the range, there's the Demon 170 that makes 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft when running on E85.

The Demon 170 is among seven Last Call models that say goodbye to these vehicles. There's also the 807-hp Challenger Black Ghost and 807-hp Charger King Daytona. The Scat Pack Swinger edition is available for both of them. The Charger Super Bee has a 6.4-liter V8 and road-legal drag racing tires. The Challenger Shakedown has a shaker hood, red graphics, and six-piston Brembo brakes.

The next step for these models is the Charger Dayton SRT EV. When it reaches production, buyers would be able to get power outputs between 455 hp and over 800 hp. The company is still working on what the faux exhaust sounds like.