The Honda S2000 was a great sports car when it hit the market in 1999, and almost a quarter of a century later, it’s still considered a great sports car. And the main reason for this continuous appreciation towards the Japanese convertible has to do with its naturally-aspirated inline-four engine that can rev up to a whopping 9,000 rpm.

However, the video embedded at the top of this page, posted on the AutoTopNL YouTube channel, shows an S2000 that’s a bit different, in the sense that it’s been upgraded with a supercharger.

As a result, the output of the 2.0-liter four-pot almost doubled, going from the original 237 horsepower to an impressive 414 hp (or 420 PS in Germany). That’s almost as much as the 5.0-liter V8 that sits under the hood of the new Ford Mustang GT, which makes 450 hp.

The sprint from zero to sixty-two is achieved in just 6.2 seconds if the video captions are to be believed, while the top speed is 171 miles per hour (275 kilometers per hour). Not bad at all for a 20-year-old car with a 2.0-liter engine.

But what’s more intriguing is that at some point in the recording, the driver pulls out a two-button remote and presses on one of the keys, which seems to make everything better: the sound, the acceleration, and the speed.

The description has no mention of the mystery remote, with some commenters saying that the buttons on it control the exhaust valves, opening or closing them. But what do you think happened after the driver pressed the button on the small remote? Let us know in the comments section below (after watching the video).

As a reminder, the Honda S2000 was made between 1999 and 2009 in two iterations, powered by either a 2.0-liter inline-four that makes up to 247 hp or a 2.2-liter that outputs up to 239 hp.