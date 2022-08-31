Listen to this article

The second of seven Dodge special edition models to honor the end of current-generation Challenger and Charger production is here. The Dodge Charger Super Bee is back for a curtain call as part of the automaker's Last Call for its enduring modern muscle machines.

The last time we saw Super Bee branding on the Dodge Charger was back in 2014. For 2023, Dodge says the new buzz-worthy Charger offers the highest level of performance ever seen in a Super Bee, packing the V8 punch from the Charger Scat Pack with standard drag tires for having fun at the strip. To refresh your memory, Scat Pack models feature the naturally aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi making 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts), sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. As such, the Super Bee will only be offered for 2023 Charger Scat Pack trims.

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee

While there are no changes to the engine, the Super Bee does get the aforementioned drag radials for the rear as standard equipment. On the regular Scat Pack, the tires are 275's mounted on 20-inch wheels. The Scat Pack Widebody actually gets smaller 18-inch wheels but wider 315 rubber. The Charger's adaptive suspension features a drag mode, and in keeping with an old-school muscle car theme, Dodge adds an SRT hood with functional scoops and hood pins. Black exhaust tips exit the rear, and behind the wheels you'll see red Brembo brakes.

