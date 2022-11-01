Listen to this article

Dodge unveiled the Charger Daytona SRT Concept back in mid-August during its so-called Speed Week and now it has brought an updated version to the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas. The all-electric muscle car is wearing a tri-coat Stryker Red paint with a black roof and rides on 18-inch carbon fiber wheels wrapped in 305-mm drag radials. Rounding off the visual tweaks are the "Stage 2" badges both inside and out to signal it's the standard model.

Coinciding with the updated concept's release is news about the technical specifications as Dodge is finally ready to talk about some of the juicy horsepower numbers. For the regular 400-volt models, customers will get to pick from the following outputs: 455 hp (340 kW), 495 hp (370 kW), 535 hp (400 kW), 590 hp (440 kW), 630 hp (470 kW), and 670 hp (500 kW). An additional three outputs will be available for the 800-volt SRT Banshee models with even greater power to echo the outgoing Hellcat motor with its 800+ hp.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Stryker Red Concept

In the meantime, we're being told the regular Charger Daytona SRT will have 340 and 440 trim classes based on the amount of power in kilowatts we mentioned earlier. For each class, two eStage Kit power levels will be available with a simple over-the-air purchase. Interestingly, Dodge has developed a “crystal” key that slots into the dashboard for unlocking the Direct Connection Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance upgrades.

A video display wall at SEMA shows the zero-emission muscle car in nine different paints as well as the same number of wheels. In addition, Dodge is illustrating the Charger Daytona SRT with nine Direct Connection upgrade levels to get a better understanding of what's to come from the production model due before the middle of the decade.

Also at SEMA, Dodge is conducting a survey among attendees about what they think of the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. Feedback received will be put to good use to fine-tune the "world's first BEV exhaust system" for the road-going vehicle.

