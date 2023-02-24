Listen to this article

When Dodge previewed the Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV before, there are many things to laud about the electric muscle coupe. Some are arguable, some aren't, but probably the most notable (and controversial for some) was the introduction of the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, which was supposed to make a "truly deafening" sound to accompany the engine-less EV.

We heard the Fratzonic exhaust note before and it sounded like the Turbo Interceptor from the '80s film, The Wraith. However, Dodge has confirmed that the sound is still being tweaked and updated, and this video from InterUnetAutomotive lets us hear what that updated EV sound is like.

Gallery: Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Stryker Red Concept

8 Photos

The Charger Daytona SRT Concept's updated Fratzonic exhaust note is beefier and musclier than before and with an added rumble, it actually sounded more like a V8 than an angry KITT from Knight Rider. It still sounded like a manufactured noise, though, but there's only so much that Dodge can do on this end, we reckon.

We're unsure this isn't the final form of that Fratzonic exhaust note – much like the uncertainty whether the entire Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV is a near-production model or not. Then again, that's one of the purposes of concepts; to collect feedback from the public, allowing respective changes in the production version.

Dodge has already given us juicy details about the Charger Daytona SRT Concept at SEMA, and by juicy we mean power output figures. According to the automaker, customers that will get the regular 400-volt models will have a choice between the following outputs: 455 horsepower (340 kilowatts), 495 hp (370 kW), 535 hp (400 kW), 590 hp (440 kW), 630 hp (470 kW), and 670 hp (500 kW). Those who want more power will have to go for the 800-volt SRT Banshee models with three additional power outputs, producing as much as 800+ hp.

With the production of the current-generation Charger and Challenger ending in December 2023, we're expecting to see the production version of the muscle EV this year, so stay tuned.