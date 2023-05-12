Electric wagons are sadly still a rare breed in 2023 but Porsche wants to make sure its long-roof Taycan remains fresh despite the lack of competition. Before the BMW i5 Touring and Audi A6 Avant E-Tron arrive in the coming years, Zuffenhausen's Sport and Cross Turismo electric duo is preparing for a mid-cycle update. A new spy video shows the former being pushed hard around the challenging Nürburgring.

It's rare we have the opportunity to see an electric wagon going this fast at the Green Hell as the test driver really earned their salary that day. Knowing Porsche's sneaky use of camouflage, it is hard to tell whether the Taycan Sport Turismo is wearing any disguise painted in the same color as the body or whether the prototype depicts a pre-facelifted model. Either way, the styling updates will be discreet, much like it has been the case with the company's latest ICE cars.

Porsche Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Photos

19 Photos

The biggest novelty brought by the facelift is expected to be the long-rumored GT sedan. Time will tell whether it makes sense for the wagon to get a high-performance derivative, although we're fairly certain there will be an i5 M60 Touring and possibly an electric RS6 in the not-too-distant future. After all, not every single EV buyer out there shopping in the luxury segment wants an SUV.

Porsche recently updated the Cayenne and is putting the finishing touches on a revised Panamera while preparing a facelift for the 911 and the 718 electric replacement, so it's safe to say the German brand has a lot on its plate right now. That being said, the future is inevitably electric, and the firm's goal is for EVs to account for more than 80 percent of annual sales by 2030.

That target can't be achieved with just the Taycan models, which is why the 2024 Macan EV and 2025 718 EV will be followed by an electric Cayenne and a bigger three-row SUV with no combustion engine in the latter half of the decade.