Nissan is slashing prices for its all-electric Ariya crossover. The SUV is, at minimum, $3,575 cheaper for the 2024 model year. The big news comes further up the Ariya line, where most trims are nearly $6,000 cheaper than before.

The 2024 Nissan Ariya starts at $39,590. That gets you an Engage trim car powering just the front wheels with a 63-kilowatt-hour battery pack. That trim and its all-wheel drive equivalent are nearly $3,600 cheaper than before.

Every other trim is $5,975 less expensive for 2024. They'd be even cheaper if Nissan hadn't increased its destination fee slightly, from $1,365 to $1,390. Still, a $25 bump doesn't remotely offset a near-$6,000 drop.

Here's a complete price breakdown of Ariya trims for 2024 and how it compares to 2023. All prices include destination fees.

Model/Trim 2023 Price 2024 Price

Difference From 2023 Ariya Engage FWD 63-kWh $44,555 $40,980 -$3,575 Ariya Venture FWD $48,555 $42,580 -$5,975 Ariya Evolve FWD $51,555 $45,580 -$5,975 Ariya Empower FWD $55,055 $49,080 -$5,975 Ariya Engage AWD 63-kWh $48,555 $44,980 -$3,575 Ariya Engage AWD $52,335 $46,580 -$5,975 Ariya Evolve AWD $55,555 $49,580 -$5,975 Ariya Platinum AWD $61,555 $55,580 -$5,975

Nissan doesn't identify any specific changes to the Ariya for 2024. Models have an 87 kilowatt-hour battery pack, save for the entry-level Engage which uses a 63-kWh battery. FWD models have 214 horsepower, while AWD versions offer 389 hp. Sadly, the amped-up Ariya Nismo revealed earlier this year is not destined for North America.

"As the electric vehicle market continues to develop and grow, the revised pricing for the 2024 Ariya will improve the model's competitiveness and ensure we are delivering maximum value to our customers," said Trisha Jung, Nissan's senior director for EV strategy and transformation in the US.

The 2024 Nissan Ariya is on sale now.