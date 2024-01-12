After the GT-R, Z, and Japan-only Skyline, Nissan introduces its fourth Nismo model, which ditches the internal combustion engine. The unveiling took place today at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, where Nissan showcased a high-performance Ariya. It's not just for show; the sportier body kit is accompanied by a power bump.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, Nissan plans to offer the Ariya Nismo in two variants. The base model belts out a combined output of 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque, generated by a pair of electric motors drawing power from a 66-kWh battery pack. Opt for the beefier variant, and power increases to 430 hp (320 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm), with a larger battery capacity of 91 kWh.

2024 Nissan Ariya Nismo

Being an electric SUV, the Ariya Nismo isn't exactly lightweight. It tips the scales at 4,587 pounds (2,080 kilograms) for the lightest version while the heaviest configuration weighs as much as 4,894 lbs (2,220 kg). Oddly enough, there's no word from Nissan about performance. However, we can safely assume the 430-hp variant is quicker to 60 mph than the previous most powerful version, which did the sprint in 4.8 seconds thanks to 389 hp (290 kW) while packing the same 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).

Nissan is going to fit the JDM-spec Ariya in Nismo flavor with new "highly rigid" 20-inch wheels wrapped in bespoke 255/45 R20 tires at both axles. The Japanese marque promises better handling and higher speeds while cornering. In addition, there's now a dedicated Nismo driving mode for quicker throttle response, which can be optionally accompanied by an artificial soundtrack derived from Formula E.

Coming after the likes of Kia EV6 GT and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N but with far less power, the Nissan Ariya Nismo gets discreet interior tweaks with chunkier front seats, red accents, and Nismo branding.

Following its premiere at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, the flagship Ariya will go on sale in Japan this spring. We've reached out to Nissan to ask whether it's coming to the United States.