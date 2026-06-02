Hyundai's Best-Selling SUV Got A Major Price Cut

The Breakdown: Hyundai has introduced a cheaper version of the Tucson hybrid for 2026.

It is now available as a front-wheel-drive variant that starts at $32,550, including destination charge.

Hyundai is also launching a new Tucson Hybrid Night trim with gloss-black upgrades.

Hyundai is making the Tucson hybrid a bit more affordable for 2026. The automaker is introducing two new front-wheel-drive variants of the crossover that are $1,500 cheaper than their all-wheel-drive counterparts, making the crossover one of the cheapest hybrids in its segment.

The introduction of the 2026 Tucson Hybrid SE FWD lowers the hybrid's starting price to $32,550, making it slightly more expensive than the Kia Sportage Hybrid. The Tucson Hybrid also now undercuts the 2026 Toyota RAV4, which comes standard as a front-wheel-drive hybrid.

The Tucson Hybrid features a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine producing 231 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque combined. The eight-speed automatic transmission is the standard gearbox.

What do you think?

The automaker is also adding a new Night edition to the Tucson lineup, which starts at $44,175. The trim features 19-inch black alloy wheels with silver Hyundai logos, gloss-black front and rear bumper trim, black mirror caps, and black window surrounds. It’s based on the Tucson Limited trim and comes standard with a head-up display, Bose audio, a heated steering wheel, and more.

Model Price (w/ dest) 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid $31,985 2026 Hyundai Tucson HEV $32,550 2026 Toyota RAV4 $33,495 2026 Ford Escape ST-Line Hybrid $35,385 2026 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid $36,245 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid $37,080

Motor1’s Take: Affordability is a major issue for consumers right now, and budget-conscious buyers might appreciate Hyundai's offer of a more affordable hybrid as gas prices remain high. Maybe that’s why the automaker just had one of its best sales months ever in May.

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Source: Hyundai

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