 Skip to main content

Hyundai's Best-Selling SUV Got A Major Price Cut

Hyundai has introduced a cheaper Tucson Hybrid by making it front-wheel drive.  

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Photo by: Hyundai
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 4:00pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

The Breakdown:

  • Hyundai has introduced a cheaper version of the Tucson hybrid for 2026.  
  • It is now available as a front-wheel-drive variant that starts at $32,550, including destination charge.  
  • Hyundai is also launching a new Tucson Hybrid Night trim with gloss-black upgrades.  

Hyundai is making the Tucson hybrid a bit more affordable for 2026. The automaker is introducing two new front-wheel-drive variants of the crossover that are $1,500 cheaper than their all-wheel-drive counterparts, making the crossover one of the cheapest hybrids in its segment.  

The introduction of the 2026 Tucson Hybrid SE FWD lowers the hybrid's starting price to $32,550, making it slightly more expensive than the Kia Sportage Hybrid. The Tucson Hybrid also now undercuts the 2026 Toyota RAV4, which comes standard as a front-wheel-drive hybrid.  

The Tucson Hybrid features a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine producing 231 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque combined. The eight-speed automatic transmission is the standard gearbox.  

What do you think?
View
Comments

The automaker is also adding a new Night edition to the Tucson lineup, which starts at $44,175. The trim features 19-inch black alloy wheels with silver Hyundai logos, gloss-black front and rear bumper trim, black mirror caps, and black window surrounds. It’s based on the Tucson Limited trim and comes standard with a head-up display, Bose audio, a heated steering wheel, and more.  

Model  Price (w/ dest)
2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid $31,985
2026 Hyundai Tucson HEV $32,550
2026 Toyota RAV4 $33,495
2026 Ford Escape ST-Line Hybrid $35,385
2026 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid $36,245
2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid $37,080

Motor1’s Take: Affordability is a major issue for consumers right now, and budget-conscious buyers might appreciate Hyundai's offer of a more affordable hybrid as gas prices remain high. Maybe that’s why the automaker just had one of its best sales months ever in May.  

Here's More From Hyundai:

Hyundai's Next Performance EV Could Have A Manual
Hyundai's Flagship Sedan Gets A Bold Makeover For 2027
Hyundai Is Already Testing Its Next High-Performance Engine
Hyundai Ioniq 3 Revealed: A Compact Electric Hatch We Can't Have
Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

Source: Hyundai

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Winners And Losers From May Auto Sales

'The Transaction Was Supposed To Be Really Quick’: Woman Buys Audi After 4 Hours. Then The Salesman Asks Her Something Shocking

Hyundai's Next Performance EV Could Have A Manual

Lotus CEO Disses His Own Hypercar For Being Too Heavy

Man Goes To National For Car Rental. Then He Waits A Few Minutes Extra For A Car He Likes: ‘I’m Driving A Genesis’

You Can Finally Add Apple CarPlay To Your GM EV

Best-Selling Cars Of 2026: The Top 15 Ranked