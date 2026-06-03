Kia's Cheapest Crossover Just Got A Lot More Expensive

The Breakdown: The 2027 Kia Seltos has a starting price of $26,485, $1,200 more than before.

The 2027 Seltos range tops out at $34,285 with the X-Line SX.

The compact SUV comes standard with wireless connectivity and a 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine.

Consumers are craving cheap cars right now. The Kia Seltos is the brand’s cheapest crossover, but the automaker gave it a thorough update for 2027 that made it larger, raising its starting price.

The 2027 Kia Seltos LX starts at $26,485, $1,200 more than the 2026 model that it replaces. All-wheel drive is still an option, but the price has increased by $500 to $1,700. Kia introduced the Seltos LX FWD trim for 2026, lowering the model’s starting price by $1,000.

The Seltos S and Seltos EX are also more expensive for 2027. The S now starts at $27,885, up from $26,985, while the EX starts at $29,885, up $1,900. All-wheel drive is available on the two trims for an extra $1,700.

Model 2027 Price 2026 Price Price Change Seltos LX $26,485 $25,285 $1,200 Seltos S $27,885 $26,985 $900 Seltos EX $29,885 $27,985 $1,900 Seltos X-Line S $30,485 N/A N/A Seltos X-Line SX $34,285 N/A N/A

The top of the Seltos lineup is different, with the X-Line S and X-Line SX replacing the SX trim. The outgoing SX trim started at $32,985, landing right in the middle of the new X-Line S and SX. The base X-Line S starts at $30,485, while the X-Line SX costs $34,285.

What You Get With The 2027 Seltos

The Seltos’ higher price comes with more interior space. Kia increased the crossover’s wheelbase by 2.4 inches, resulting in a 1.0-inch increase in rear legroom. There’s also more cargo space, with 64.1 cubic feet behind the first row and up to 27.8 cu ft behind the second row.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard inside the Telluride-inspired cabin, as is a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 5.0-inch climate panel. Customers can also get a digital instrument cluster measuring up to 12.3 inches.





Photo by: Kia

The standard engine is Kia’s naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It makes 147 horsepower and pairs with a continuously variable transmission. There is also an optional turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 190 hp available in the X-Line trims, which come standard with all-wheel drive.

Kia is also planning to launch a Seltos Hybrid, but details, including pricing, will be announced closer to its on-sale date later this year.

Kia Seltos Price Compared

Despite the Seltos’ price increase for 2027, it remains one of the cheapest compact SUVs you can buy today. It is $345 cheaper than the 2026 Corolla Cross. It is even cheaper than the 2026 Hyundai Kona by $615, which shares its platform with the Kia.

The only other automaker with 2027 model pricing available is Honda, with the HR-V being quite expensive compared to the Seltos. Honda’s entry-level crossover starts at $28,050, which is even cheaper than the Subaru Crosstrek at $28,415.

What do you think?

The Mazda CX-30 and Volkswagen Taos are also more expensive than the Seltos. The Mazda starts at $27,870 for 2026, while the Volkswagen starts at $27,975.

Gallery: 2027 Kia Seltos 9 Source: Kia

Motor1’s Take: Despite Kia increasing the Seltos’ price tag, the car remains an incredible value. The addition of a hybrid variant could entice cost-conscious consumers when it goes on sale this year, offering a range of powertrain choices at a time when gas prices and new-car prices are higher than ever.

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Source: Kia

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