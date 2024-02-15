When it debuted in 2011, the Nissan Leaf was revolutionary. It was one of the first affordable EVs that appealed to consumers on a mass scale. By the end of 2023, the company delivered over 670,000 of them worldwide, including more than 184,000 in the US.

The second-gen model launched in 2018 with more power and better range and utility. However, with EVs evolving at lightning speed, the Leaf wasn’t as competitive as it had been in the past. Sales fell 41 percent in 2023 to just 7,152 total units, with Hyundai, Tesla, and other brands began offering more affordable and more efficient alternatives.

But there’s a new Leaf on the horizon. Nissan’s third-generation compact EV will debut sometime in mid-2025 to take on this more competitive market. There’s still plenty we don’t know about the new Leaf ahead of 2025 – but here’s what we can tell you until then.

What Will It Look Like?

The new Leaf will reportedly take styling cues from the 2021 Chill-Out concept (pictured throughout), which was a sleek-looking crossover with a broad, stacked grille and wing-shaped lights on its outer edges. The roofline had a simple arch, and there was subtle sculpting along the flanks. The rear even had a clear panel with taillights embedded in it, but that probably won’t make it to production. Otherwise, most of these design cues should carry over.

What Kind Of Battery Will The New Nissan Leaf Use?

Unfortunately, there are no official powertrain details on the third-gen Leaf yet. It allegedly rides on the CMF-EV platform, which also sits underneath the Ariya electric crossover. That model is available with a single motor producing 214 or 238 horsepower, or two motors offering 335 and 389 horsepower. There are 66.0-kilowatt-hour and 91.0-kilowatt-hour batteries available.

The timing, though, suggests the Leaf would not yet adopt Nissan’s solid-state batteries, at least at launch. The first vehicle to use those cutting-edge packs don't arrive until 2028. But we do know that most Nissans will move to the NACS charging standard, and that could include the Leaf.

How Much Range Will The New Leaf Have?

The Nissan Leaf will almost certainly have more range than the current model, which offers just 215 miles at its most efficient. The new batteries will supposedly be up to 30 percent denser than the current ones, which should mean at least 230 miles of range minimum.

When Does The New Nissan Leaf Debut?

We should see the new Nissan Leaf as early as next year. The available information suggests the EV will debut mid-2025 with production slated to kick off in the UK in 2026. It’s likely to be a 2026 model when it goes on sale in the US.

How Much Will It Cost?

No pricing details about the third-gen Leaf are out there yet. The current model range includes the base S grade for $29,280 or the SV Plus for $37,330. Inflation means that the new one would probably cost a bit more. However, Nissan needs to keep prices in check to remain competitive against affordable EVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric, which starts at $34,010,

Will The Leaf Be Eligible For An EV Tax Credit?

Nissan currently builds the Leaf in Smyrna, Tennessee; Sunderland, England; and Yokosuka, Japan – which means it is eligible for a $3,750 tax credit. However, the company plans to end assembly in the United States in mid-2025, which means the third-gen model would not be eligible for the up-to-$7,500 tax credit in the US.