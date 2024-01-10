The 2024 Nissan Rogue is the first model year for the newly refreshed SUV. The updates include a revised nose that tones down the brand's V-Motion grille design, and there are significant technology improvements on the inside. The company just announced full pricing for it, starting at $29,685. It's a surprisingly small bump considering the year-over-year changes.

The table below compares the 2024 Rogue's price to the 2023 model. All of the figures include the $1,365 destination charge.

Trim 2024 Price 2023 Price YoY Difference S FWD $29,685 $29,275 $410 S AWD $31,185 $30,775 $410 SV FWD $31,375 $30,965 $410 SV AWD $32,875 $32,465 $410 SL FWD $36,535 $35,425 $1,110 SL AWD $38,035 $36,925 $1,110 Platinum FWD $39,965 $38,855 $1,110 Platinum AWD $41,465 $40,355 $1,110

Nissan also adjusted the price of options packages for the 2024 Rogue.

Option 2024 Price 2023 Price YoY Difference SL Premium Package $1,290 $1,530 -$240 SV Premium Package $2,100 $2,660 -$560 Platinum Premium Package $990 $620 $370 Premium Paint $395 $395 $0 Two-Tone Paint (Body/Roof) $350 $350 $0 Premium Paint With Two-Tone (Body/Roof) $745 $745 $0

Compared to last year, the Rogue now comes with a five-year Google Built-In subscription, which is a digital assistant with the ability to control vehicle navigation, HVAC settings, entertainment, and operate the tech giant's smart home equipment. The SL and Platinum models get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen versus an 8.0-inch display for the S and SV. Plus, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have wired connections on the S and SV, but these features are wireless for the SL and Platinum.

The 2024 Rogue comes with two USB-C ports for the base S trim. The SV, SL, and Platinum feature two more for passengers in the rear. In addition, the SL and Platinum grades have a charging pad ahead of the gearshift.

Nissan doesn't change the Rogue's powertrain versus last year. This means the only engine is still a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder variable compression engine making 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is the only available transmission.

The Rogue is a critical product for Nissan. It was the brand's best-selling product in 2023, with a total of 271,458 deliveries. This easily beat the Altima in second place for the automaker, which moved 128,030 units.

The 2024 Rogue will be out in the first quarter of this year.