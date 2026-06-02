Don't Worry: Ferrari Won't Stop Making Gas Cars

The Breakdown: Ferrari’s CEO confirms it will continue producing gas-powered cars.

It wants to offer customers a range of powertrain choices, including hybrid and fully electric.

The CEO said the technology doesn’t matter so long as people can fall in love with the car.

Last week, Ferrari unveiled the Luce, its first electric car—and it has been quite controversial. A former Ferrari boss said the vehicle risked "destroying a legend," while current CEO Benedetto Vigna has had to defend the model. Now, he’s reassuring Ferrari fans that the automaker will continue to make combustion-powered vehicles.

In an interview with Australia’s Drive, Vigna confirmed Ferrari will offer three powertrain types across its portfolio. He said:

'We have IC [internal combustion], we have the hybrid, and we have the electric. Full stop. Then the client can pick up whatever they want.'

Ferrari Luce EV Photo by: Ferrari

Vigna added that it has potential clients informing Ferrari that they would become customers only if the automaker offered an electric vehicle, and it has obliged. He said, "If you wait for the client to ask for that, it’s too late."

The Luce has four electric motors producing up to 1,050 horsepower. The car can hit 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and reach 124 mph in just 6.8 seconds. The top speed is 192 mph, and in that regard, this performs like a Ferrari should—it just doesn't look like one.

What do you think?

"I think that it does not matter which technology you use, as long as you deliver something that the people are in love with," Vigna said.

Gallery: Ferrari Luce 15 Source: Ferrari

Motor1’s Take: Ferrari is quite adamant that the Luce isn't the sole future of the brand. It is just one model in a portfolio of supercars that includes a variety of powertrain choices. If you don't want the Luce, don't buy it. It's as simple as that.

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Source: Drive

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