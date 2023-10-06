Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The BMW M4 CS will slot between the standard sports coupe and the CSL version. This one has an aggressive front fascia. At the back, there's a subtle trunk lid spoiler.

The BMW M5 Touring will combine performance and increased cargo space over the sedan. It reportedly uses a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 from the XM.

Ferrari has a new supercar coming. It has a body with aggressive aero. In this video, the Italian brand appears to be working on the powertrain, including putting microphones near the exhaust outlets.

The Fiat Ducato commercial van is getting an updated front end. The camouflage prevents seeing too many of the changes. These changes might eventually apply to the Ram ProMaster in the US because the two models are siblings.

The new Nissan Armada continues to be a big, boxy SUV. It wears a front end with different headlights and a seemingly larger grille. The taillights are now vertically oriented.

Manthey Racing is working on a performance kit for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Right now, the styling changes aren't obvious, but the machine sounds amazing.

Porsche is slowly taking the camo off the Macan EV development vehicles. The engineering team uses black tape to hide a few areas, but the rest is unconcealed. The profile features a sleek, curved roofline.

This updated Ram 1500 boasts heavy camouflage, but you can get a glimpse of the redesigned bumper. There are new taillights. The interior concealment on the lower center stack might indicate possible changes there.

The Tesla Cybertruck is nearing its launch for customer deliveries. A flyover video from the automaker's site in Texas caught the results of crash testing.

Volkswagen is updating the GTI, and these spy shots catch one wearing very little concealment. The changes appear to be minor with tweaks to the nose and a new internal design for the taillights.

