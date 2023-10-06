Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
See And Listen To BMW M4 CS Refresh Testing At The Nurburgring
The BMW M4 CS will slot between the standard sports coupe and the CSL version. This one has an aggressive front fascia. At the back, there's a subtle trunk lid spoiler.
BMW M5 Touring Wagon Spied Cruising The Autobahn In Full Camouflage Wrap
The BMW M5 Touring will combine performance and increased cargo space over the sedan. It reportedly uses a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 from the XM.
Ferrari Hypercar Spotted With Microphones Next To Exhaust Tips
Ferrari has a new supercar coming. It has a body with aggressive aero. In this video, the Italian brand appears to be working on the powertrain, including putting microphones near the exhaust outlets.
Fiat Ducato Facelift Spy Photos Preview Possible Ram ProMaster Upgrades
The Fiat Ducato commercial van is getting an updated front end. The camouflage prevents seeing too many of the changes. These changes might eventually apply to the Ram ProMaster in the US because the two models are siblings.
Next-Gen Nissan Armada Spied Testing For First Time
The new Nissan Armada continues to be a big, boxy SUV. It wears a front end with different headlights and a seemingly larger grille. The taillights are now vertically oriented.
Sound On For Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 RS Attacking The Ring
Manthey Racing is working on a performance kit for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Right now, the styling changes aren't obvious, but the machine sounds amazing.
Porsche Macan EV Spied Wearing Light Camouflage In New Photos
Porsche is slowly taking the camo off the Macan EV development vehicles. The engineering team uses black tape to hide a few areas, but the rest is unconcealed. The profile features a sleek, curved roofline.
2025 Ram 1500 Facelift Drops Camo, Spied Inside And Out In Big Horn Trim
This updated Ram 1500 boasts heavy camouflage, but you can get a glimpse of the redesigned bumper. There are new taillights. The interior concealment on the lower center stack might indicate possible changes there.
Here's How The Tesla Cybertruck Holds Up In A Crash Test
The Tesla Cybertruck is nearing its launch for customer deliveries. A flyover video from the automaker's site in Texas caught the results of crash testing.
Volkswagen Golf GTI Facelift Spied With Almost No Camouflage
Volkswagen is updating the GTI, and these spy shots catch one wearing very little concealment. The changes appear to be minor with tweaks to the nose and a new internal design for the taillights.
Sources: CarSpyMedia, Automotive Mike, Automedia, SH Proshots, Joe Tegtmeyer