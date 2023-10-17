The Buick Enclave is getting ready for a significant redesign. A new batch of spy shots captured the full-size crossover out testing near General Motors’ Warren Tech Center in Michigan.

The Enclave is wearing a full-body camouflage wrap that hides its new styling details. It looks athletic, especially at the front, with its Wildcat-inspired nose. It has a long hood, slim daytime running lights, and a strong and squared-off face hidden by the cladding that should resemble other recently launched Buick models.

Gallery: 2025 Buick Enclave Spy Photos

11 Photos

It isn’t easy to pick out many rear-end details. It has dual tailpipes poking out from underneath the bumper, and only a portion of the stylized taillights are visible. It has a tasteful roof spoiler and could feature a full-width lighting element.

The photos also show off the Enclave’s new interior, which is receiving a big upgrade. A large, full-width curved display dominates the dashboard, looking very similar to the Electra E5 cabin. The new Enclave will also share its HVAC controls with the EV, which are housed above the vents in the spy pics.

We also spot GM’s Super Cruise technology. The system has a driver monitoring camera on the steering column. The cabin will have a new layout with a digital stalk-like shifter similar to the Cadillac Lyriq.

It’s unclear if the redesigned SUV will arrive with an updated powertrain lineup. The current Enclave rolls around with the 3.6-liter V6 engine and the nine-speed automatic transmission. It produces 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.

Buick last updated the crossover for the 2022 model year. With the mid-cycle refresh, the Enclave received new exterior styling and more standard equipment. The engine carried over without updates and could power the redesigned offering with the same amount of gusto. The automaker could downsize with a turbocharged engine.

The company hasn’t announced when it plans to unveil the next-generation Enclave. We expect it’ll break cover sometime next year for the 2025 model year. Buick launched the model for 2008 with seating for seven. The second-generation model arrived a decade later.