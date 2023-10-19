A new Honda Passport is joining the latest generation of its bigger sibling, the Pilot. These are our first spy shots of the redesigned SUV testing. It's on the road in the Detroit area.

The next Passport is still under heavy camouflage. A mix of fabric and concealment panels covers the entire body. The only exposed portion in front is a square sensor on the center of the nose. The headlights under the mesh appear to have a rectangular shape.

Gallery: Honda Passport Spy Shots

11 Photos

In profile, the new Passport looks boxy. Compared to the current model, the roof appears flatter, and the D-pillar seems more upright. However, the camouflage still hides a lot of specifics.

The rear has horizontal taillights that are similar in shape to the lamps in front. The rear bumper design conceals the exhaust outlet.

The Passport's interior gets a complete redesign. The infotainment screen now sticks up from the dashboard rather than integrating into the panel. HVAC controls are lower on the center stack, and a strip of fabric at the bottom might hide additional tech. The instruments are hard to see in these pictures but appear to have a digital display.

No powertrain specifics are available at this time. The 2023 Passport uses a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque and has a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The 2023 Pilot has an engine with the same displacement making 285 hp and 262 lb-ft and a 10-speeed auto.

The 2024 Passport goes on sale this fall, which means the new SUV isn't coming this model year. If it arrives as a 2025 product, we might see a debut in the early or middle of next year.

Honda also improved the Passport for 2024. The Trailsport received suspension upgrades, including revised stabilizer bars offering better wheel articulation. The Black Edition trim replaced the Elite grade as the range-topping version. All variants received a new center console with an integrated armrest and larger storage capacity.